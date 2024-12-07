‘RHOSLC’ alum Monica Garcia slams Angie Katsanevas over her vile remarks on Bravo show

Former Bravo housewife Monica Garcia lashes out at Angie Katsanevas after her 'body-shaming' remarks

Monica Garcia is speaking her heart out! The former 'RHOSLC' housewife recently took to her Instagram page and shared her thoughts on the recent episode of the Bravo show. In the latest episode, titled 'Mazel, Meredith,' Meredith Marks invited all the ladies to her home for a Bar Mitzvah. However, what should have been a joyous occasion quickly turned tense with some shocking moments. In a scene from Episode 12 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5, Angie Katsanevas called her fellow co-star Britani Bateman 's****y."

Soon after the episode aired, Monica took to Instagram to call out Angie for her insensitive remarks. She wrote, "All imma say is this... If that were me and I was screaming the word "d**k" over and over, talking about someone has porn hair, and s**t shaming someone at a freaking religious event, y'all would have my damn head!!!" "And miss "I don't like people that are nasty to women" just standing there laughing her damn head off. WILD," she further added in her Instagram Story.

'RHOSLC' alum Monica Garcia subtly slams Angie Katsanevas (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas accuses Britani Bateman of sleeping with multiple men at once

In the latest episode of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 which aired on Wednesday, December 4, Britani Bateman lashed out at her co-star Angie Katsanevas for accusing her of sleeping with several men at once. “I have been so nice to you,” Angie said, to which Britani replied, “No, you basically called me a s**t."

Angie responded by saying, "I didn't even use that word. I said you’re doing three guys. You have multiple boyfriends.” On the other hand, Britani shared, “I just said, ‘If you’re accusing me of sleeping with multiple guys, then maybe that’s how you dated." “I don’t look like I have a high body count, and I don’t dress like I have a high body count, and I don’t wear my hair like I have a high body count,” Angie added.

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas accuses Britani Bateman of sleeping with multiple men at once (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas body shames her co-star Britani Bateman

During the episode, Angie Katsanevas made some harsh remarks about her fellow co-star Britani Bateman's hair. When Britani asked Angie if her hair looked cheap, she responded by saying it appeared “a little p**n-ish.”

“You think my hair looks slutty?” Britani inquired. Shortly after, Angie said, “That looks like high body count hair, this does not. That’s high body count hair, that’s a high body count dress, those are high body count heels. If you’re gonna call me s****y, I think that I look like a mother.” Britani was visibly upset after hearing Angie's comments and responded, “I’m in serious shock right now. You know what, Angie, screw you.” In her response, Angie yelled at Britani, “Screw you s****y Britani."

Angie Katsanevas body shames her co-star (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas claims she never called Britani Bateman 'a slut'

During a private confessional, Angie Katsanevas clarified that she was not attacking Britani as a person. “I just want to make it clear, I didn’t call Britani a s**t, I called her hair s****y. That’s not slut-shaming, that’s hair-shaming, and in my business, there’s a difference,” she said.

Angie added, “I mean, I think I was offering up good advice, truly." Then, Britani who was on the verge of crying told Meredith, “That was just so low, I’ve never been slut-shamed like that." Then, Meredith asked security to escort Angie out of her bar mitzvah.