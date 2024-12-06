‘RHOSLC’ takes a dark turn with Angie Katsanevas’s misogynistic rant

Angie Katsanevas became RHOSLC's controversial figure with her mean comments

The latest installment of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' has caused quite an uproar after Angie Katsanevas found herself in the hot seat for slut-shaming and misogyny. Anger was at an all-time high as Angie continued with her attack on Britani Bateman, with whom she had a full-blown argument, in a rant that is reminiscent of outdated and damaging terminology.

Angie claimed it was "old-school Greek," and justified her aggressive speech, saying that that is just part of their cultural values. Many find that to be disturbing since their cultural or traditional belief could never be an excuse for misogyny. The incident arose following Meredith Marks' decision to make Angie leave her house since such language and attacks against other women were unacceptable. Meredith was praised for having stood her ground and never apologizing for standing up to Britani and telling Angie exactly how it was.

Nonetheless, Angie kept doubling down on her claims. In a time when discussions of women's rights and gender equality are more vital than ever, this moment on RHOSLC left viewers with a bitter taste.



Angie Katsanevas made controversial comments regarding hearing aids

During a recent episode of 'RHOSLC', Angie Katsanevas received backlash after making a comment about Meredith Marks' hearing aids. In the midst of a heated argument, Angie had said, "Borrow Meredith's hearing aids, turn them up, and hear me one more time." Many considered it an uncalled-for, insensitive jab, for which she immediately received backlash from both fans and castmates. While Angie's intention seemed to be adding drama to the argument, the comment came across as tone-deaf and offensive to viewers who found it dismissive of those who rely on hearing aids.



After the incident, Angie apologized for the incident, clarifying that she had not aimed the comment at Meredith but had merely sought to drive her point home as she spoke with Bronwyn. Angie explained, "I wasn't even thinking about Meredith."

Angie Katsanevas realizes she needs to be more ‘mindful’ with her words

Angie K. is taking a hard look at her actions after a wild season of 'RHOSLC'. After a very public fight with Meredith Marks at a Bat Mitzvah, Angie acknowledged that she needs to be more thoughtful with her words. The altercation ended with Angie being asked to leave the Bat Mitzvah, with Meredith naming Angie's comments as the reason for her ousting.



Angie admitted she had some regrets over how she'd handled the situation.

