RHOSLC’s top 5 jaw-dropping moments: From Jen Shah’s arrest to Mary Cosby’s cult scandal

'RHOSLC' has emerged as one of the most dramatic 'Housewives' franchises in recent seasons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' is rapidly becoming one of the most dramatic and talked-about installments in the 'Real Housewives' series. With shocking arrests, explosive feuds, and scandals galore, this Utah-based group of women has delivered some of the wildest moments ever seen on reality TV.

From Jen Shah's stunning legal troubles to Mary Cosby's questionable church leadership and Lisa Barlow's unforgettable hot mic meltdown, every season is packed with intense confrontations and jaw-dropping scandals. Let's recap five of the most dramatic moments that kept audiences glued to their screens and left these cast members reeling.

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah's arrest in Season 2

In March 2021, Jen Shah's arrest came as a surprise when she was charged with fraud. As one of the central figures in the series, Shah faced allegations of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people. The arrest occurred during filming, becoming a major plot point in Season 2.

"What the hell just happened? Did Jen just run?” Lisa Barlow asked after hearing the news. “We’re looking for Jen Shah," the federal agents replied. “What the actual f***? Is she serious? Fraud? Money laundering? This is big!” Heather Gay later added. The arrest was highly dramatic, unfolding on camera in a shocking manner that left both the cast and the audience speechless. It became the most discussed moment in the show's history, with Shah’s exit from her home and her subsequent courthouse battles dominating the headlines.

‘RHOSLC’ star Mary Cosby's cult accusations and 'racist' remarks

Mary Cosby faced significant controversy for allegedly running a cult-like church, with former members claiming she brainwashed them and exerted control over their lives. Additionally, she was criticized for making racially insensitive comments.

Reacting to the allegations Lisa said, “I’ve heard Mary runs her church like a cult. I mean, is she God or is she using God?” "They’re jealous. They worship me because I give them what they need—God," Mary replied. "I’m not racist, but I do apologize if it hurt someone’s feelings," she added. The combination of these scandals has only amplified the drama and controversy, significantly impacting Mary Cosby's relationships with her fellow cast members and shaping the show's storyline.

Meredith Marks and Jen Shah fall out over her son Brooks in ‘RHOSLC’

The feud between Meredith Marks and Jen Shah escalated over Meredith's son, Brooks Marks. It began when Jen made undermining comments about Brooks' sexuality, which deeply offended Meredith. This feud was at the forefront in Season 2, leading to an argumentative and emotional confrontation.

"You crossed the line with my family. Don’t ever come for my child!," Meredith said, to which she replied, "I didn’t mean any harm! It was just social media—it’s a joke!” "It’s not a joke when you hurt my son. You attacked my family, and that is something I will not forgive," later Meredith said. This was highly dramatic and became one of the major plot points in the series, as their exchanges were intensely personal.

Heather Gay's black eye mystery/Ice fishing fight

The mystery surrounding Heather Gay's black eye sparked widespread speculation and became a major topic of drama in the headlines. Initially, Gay claimed she didn’t know how she received the injury, but the ongoing speculation about the incident fueled drama and gossip among the cast.

Lisa being concerned asked, "Heather, what happened to your eye? You’re scaring me.” "I don’t remember, and honestly, I don’t care. It’s not a big deal," she replied. "Not a big deal? You showed up with a black eye, and no one knows what happened?” In her confessional, Heather added, “Maybe I’m protecting someone. Maybe I did it to myself. Who knows?” Additionally, an ice-fishing trip saw the cast plunge into an intense argument, further amplifying the drama. The mysterious injury, combined with the confrontation during the trip, wove together a dramatic storyline full of intrigue and tension.

Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment

Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment happened when she was caught on tape making disparaging remarks about her fellow cast members. The incident took p;ace when Barlow thought her microphone was turned off, leading to her candid, unfiltered comments being broadcast.

This was a highly dramatic moment, as it revealed Barlow's true feelings and created significant division among the cast. "Meredith is a f*****g w***e. She’s slept with half of New York! She doesn’t even care about anyone but herself. I’m done with her fake a**"," Lisa said off-camera. Later, Meredith replied, "Lisa said what? That’s disgusting. After everything, she calls herself my friend?” Lisa quickly apologized, saying, "I didn’t mean it. I was just angry. It was a moment of weakness.” “You can’t take back words like that. You’ve shown me who you truly are," Meredith replied furiously.

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (RHOSLC) will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo.