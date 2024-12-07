Monique Samuels's net worth: Ex 'RHOP' star opens up about divorce settlement that left her with nothing

Former 'RHOP' star Monique Samuels has not received any child support or alimony payments from Chris Samuels since their divorce

Despite the fact that Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels are no longer together, everyone is more curious about the terms of their settlement. 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star appears to be blissfully married, but when she departs in Season 5, it is revealed that they are divorcing.

The former reality star is now talking about the realities of her marriage and what she left behind after the divorce, despite the fact that many people online projected an image of her and believed she was only with Chris for his money. In 2024, Monique's projected net worth ranges from $4 million to $8 million.

Monique and Chris Samuels called off a decade-long marriage

After over ten years of marriage, Monique and her husband Chris were divorced for a variety of reasons, including their inability to support one another. Monique did not want their children to believe their relationship was "normal."

She has been battling personal problems and trauma since her early years. According to Monique, their children would suffer if they continued to argue and avoid one another.

According to Monique, reality TV served as a diversion from their primary issues. The first season of 'Love & Marriage: DC' featured them having marital difficulties.

Monique and Chris Samuels signed prenup before their wedding

On 'Dear Future Wifey' Season 9, Monique talked to host Laterras R Whitfield about her life, reality TV, and her split from Chris. Clarifying how much she received after their divorce was one of the issues the two got into.

Monique was her husband's business manager before they were married, and she described the prenuptial agreement and its meaning. "So, we had a prenup," Monique disclosed.

"So the way we did it was as if I was still his business manager," Monique said.

She continued by discussing the implications of that for her in the divorce.

"What that salary would have been, that would basically be it. Because once we got married, it was basically like I no longer have a job. I have no need to have income; it's not like I'm getting money, and I'm sitting it in an account for me. It was just basically like, 'In the event that we get divorced, here is what would have been your salary over the past however many years if you were still working. So it was more so to cover the fact that I wasn't going to have a job."

Monique Samuels homeschooling her children

Monique clarified that she was concerned about not working and having her own money while married, which is why she had a prenuptial agreement rather than being "set" in the event of a divorce.

The ex-couple divides custody of their three children, giving each parent two weeks each month, but she does not get alimony or child support. The former radio host clarified that she received a single lump sum payment, which she utilized to buy her and her kids their own house.

She made money from her one season of 'Love & Marriage: DC' and her radio pay. She currently homeschools her children and manages her own company.