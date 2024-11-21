Ashley Darby's divorce: Here's how 'RHOP' star's husband Michael's prenup saved him millions

Ashley Darby announced her separation from Michael Darby in April 2022 after eight years of marriage

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Ashley Darby and Michael Darby's prenuptial agreement has been the talk of the town since the couple separated in April 2022. If sources close to the couple are to be believed, the prenup, which stipulated the terms for dividing the properties and spousal support, has helped Michael keep much of his financial assets, especially his real estate holdings. Michael's finances could have been in jeopardy were it not for such an agreement.

According to insiders, Ashely and Michael worked out a "fair" and "amicable" divorce settlement, thanks to the prenup. One key takeaway is that Ashley stands no chance of taking any substantial portion of Michael's fortune or future earnings, so he will retain most of his millions. The 'RHOP' star herself told Andy Cohen during the Season 7 reunion, "According to the prenup, I’m not allowed to get alimony."

Fans of the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' are already curious to know if this prenup will be discussed more extensively in the reunion, but so far, with the divorce finally filed, things seem to be progressing without much drama.

Why was 'RHOP' star Ashley Darby’s divorce delayed for two years?

Ashley Darby's divorce from Michael Darby was stalled for over two years for a mix of reasons. The couple separated in 2022, but it was only recently that Ashley filed for divorce. This delay was apparently due to them wanting to reach an amicable settlement.

Ashley and Michael especially required time to establish a consensus on matters of child custody and asset division. Insiders indicate that Ashley wanted information regarding the divorce to remain private until everything was final.

Ashely confirmed their split in April 2022, saying that they decided to part ways since they were in "very different stages in our lives." However, she noted, "While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys."

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby called it quits in 2022 (@bravo)

Is 'RHOP' star Ashley Darby still dating 'Summer House' star Luke Gulbranson?

Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's romance, which reportedly started at BravoCon 2022, was shortlived. They were together for approximately three months before they announced their breakup in January 2023.

Even though the romance managed to pique the interest of 'Real Housewives' viewers and 'Summer House' fans, Ashley divulged that she and Luke are no longer keeping in touch. In fact, Ashley confirmed that they are no longer friends.