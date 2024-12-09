Mia Thornton caught red-handed as 'RHOP' star blindsides children about split from Gordon

Mia Thornton opened up about her breakup with Gordon Thornton in front of her children on the most recent episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'. As sensitive as the topic was, watching the scene where Mia's children were confused by the situation felt like a train wreck for us.

In the Sunday, December 8 episode, Mia and Keiarna Stewart also met and discussed Gordon's mental health problems.

Gordon Thornton open to reconciliation with 'RHOP' star Mia

Mia told Keiarna that it was challenging to change Gordon's mood. She explained that, since this wasn’t a new issue, she understood what she was dealing with. Even though Mia was used to dealing with Gordon and thought it wouldn't be a major issue, Keiarna told her otherwise. She asked Mia if she believed that she and the company were the cause of Gordon's actions.

Mia remembered that the three had been hanging out a few days prior, and everything had been fine until Gordon returned from the restroom in a strange mood. Gordon found their relationship odd, while Keiarna warned Mia that it would upset anybody.

She went on to suggest that Gordon was probably feeling a little emasculated and believed there might still be a chance for him and Mia to reconcile. Mia informed Keiarna that Gordon had asked her whether she would be comfortable with them getting back together without engaging in a physical relationship.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton keeping her children in the dark

During Sunday's episode, the Thornton family got together for what turned out to be an intense conversation. As Mia's children were urged to know more about their parent's situation, the 'RHOP' star's way of handling the situation was a little questionable.

The children denied knowing about Mia and Gordon's intention to get a divorce. Mia even leaned on Gordon for help, but he decided to leave it to Mia to talk about their split as well as the involvement of Inc in their family. The children went as far as to convince Mia that they didn't want her to get married to Mr Inc and stay married to Gordon instead.

Mia Thornton blindsiding her children and Gordon for 'RHOP' storyline

This is an uncomfortable topic that would be better addressed with a counselor. This conversation seems to be beyond Mia and Gordon's ability to handle it. We truly feel for Gordon and the children. Mia handled and created this issue in the worst possible way.

Mia is creating a story around Gordon, his mental condition, and her children! Mia was just caught lying to the children. She never told them about their separation and divorce. We're beyond sick of Mia and this terrible stereotype that she's placing on bipolar individuals; he's still entitled to have feelings and get upset, and it's not a manic episode.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 PM ET.