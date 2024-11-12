'RHOP' newbie Jassi Rideaux dragged by fiance's baby mama for using their children to further storyline

During the disclosure of her relationship, 'RHOP' newbie Jassi Rideaux came under scrutiny by the mother of her fiance's children

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' is in the middle of a novice talking about her connection with her baller boyfriend when a foul is called. The mother of the linebacker's children said that Jassi Rideaux's dating narrative was false when the rookie revealed her connection with her NFL baller fiancé.

In the November 10 episode, Ashley Darby praised Stacey Rusch for sharing details about the cast's recent trip to Lake Norman.

"I feel like there’s been a lot of focus on me, and we haven’t talked about Jassi’s man," she remarked. "Is this your future husband? Who is he?"

Jassi attempted to describe the chronology of their relationship and the birthdates of his two children.

However, it wasn't math. "She’s told me this story eight times, eight different ways," Mia stated in her confessional. "Two plus two is not equaling four," Ashley said.

Darius Harris was already a father of 2 when he started dating 'RHOP' newbie Jassi Rideaux

Dr Wendy Osefo's birthday holiday continued on Sunday's episode of 'RHOP', and the women had a fun-filled evening out. During dinner, new housewife Stacey questioned Jassi, a new acquaintance of the program, about how she and her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys player Darius Harris, first met.

The CEO of Rideaux Hair revealed that she was content with Darius in spite of some difficulties in their relationship, before shocking everyone by revealing that he had two children, aged one and three. In a flashback, Jassi informed Mia that his baby's mother was already pregnant when they "got serious."

Then, Keiarna Stewart, a new housewife, joined the conversation and told of her relationship with an NFL player who simultaneously impregnated two women with twins. In a confessional, Gizelle Bryant also added her voice and said that Jassi's boyfriend was "just cheating on her."

Jassi, nevertheless, didn't appear to be affected by the remarks.

'RHOP' Season 9 star Jassi Rideaux is engaged to Darius Harris (Instagram/@jassirideaux)

Darius Harris's baby mama speaks out after Jassi Rideaux's remarks on 'RHOP' Season 9 cast trip

'RHOP' viewers expressed that the "math ain't mathing," as social media was flooded with comments over Jassi's relationship revelation. Furthermore, the mother of Darius's children also discussed the issue.

Charlysa Porter, who has two children with Darius, entered TheNeighborhoodTalk's comments area on November 12 to give her perspective. The mother felt it was disrespectful that Jassi only called her “she” and “her” rather than by name, and the businesswoman misreported how her connection started.

Additionally, she said that Jassi was using her children as the subject of her story and that Darius was not at all shocked by her pregnancies because they were both conceived on their birthdays. “It [sic] nothing to beef over but making them the narrative every episode is sickening…like he has kids okay!” wrote Charlysa in TNT’s comments.

“Y’all weren’t together! Just be honest it’s that simple but don’t try and down play him and I to make yourself look better…is all I’m saying and ppl in the comments dragging him off what she said when the story she’s telling is furtherest [sic] from the truth!" “He knew each one of his children…he didn’t find out when I was 2 or 3 months pregnant,” she continued.

“We got pregnant each year on each other’s birthday! But before you try to come for me know the real narrative. I don’t want anyone to kiss my ssa [sic] but we’re honest over here!”

Jassi Rideaux's relationship timeline with Darius Harris raises eyebrows

Fans of 'RHOP' are now pointing out that Charlysa and Darius have identical photos of their Christmas pajamas from last December. This has just taken a different approach.

Jassi joyfully informed PEOPLE about Darius' proposal and their wedding preparations only last month, despite the controversy. The CEO of Chateau Rideaux claims that she and the three-time Super Bowl champion are being married in Dallas in May and that she is thrilled to be in the same state as her husband at last.

How do YOU feel about the mother of Darius's children calling out Jassi?

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo