Where is Sonja Morgan now? 'RHONY' alum may be finally hanging up her Bravo hat

For Bravo fans, Sonja Morgan's relocation from New York City marks the end of an era

'The Real Housewives of New York City' has always relied heavily on Sonja Morgan. She was a pip because of her outrageous lifestyle, burlesque performances, and chipping her teeth on a stripper's clothing.

Sonja's renowned townhome was also included in Bravo's history books. However, it feels like the end of an era now that it has been sold and Sonja has prepared to leave for the Sunshine State.

'RHONY' star Sonja Morgan's Bravo career may be up (Facebook/sonjatmorgan)

'RHONY' fame Sonja Morgan’s townhome was cornerstone of her Bravo career

Pickles was one of several interns who made their living at the New York City institution. They learned how to wash thongs in a bidet instead of basic business skills.

But according to Sonja, these life lessons were merely a requirement, especially if you wanted to live in New York City. We discovered at the townhouse that Sonja was quite skilled at do-it-yourself tasks, such as cleaning the garden's coy pond.

For 'RHONY' fans, the four-story, 4,650-square-foot house became an institution. In addition to Sonja, Tinsley Mortimer was accommodated there when she needed a place to stay.

From 2010 until 2021, Sonja hosted several wild brunches at her house. Perhaps the most memorable experience, though, was seeing Sonja create her toaster oven meals in the opulent home while she was employed there.

Sonja's ability to cook and her decision to forego using her state-of-the-art kitchen shocked her fans. As word came that the home was sold, memories came racing back, and as a fan, it made me sad.

It was time for Sonja to move on, even though she and that mansion were one and it had previously symbolized a luxurious existence for her.

RHONY's Sonja Morgan was married to John Adams Morgan for 8 years (Facebook/sonjatmorgan)

'RHONY' alum Sonja Morgan sold her mansion for $4.45M

When asked why she was now pursuing a sale, Sonja told Page Six in May, "It's time to do me." Sonja told the outlet that once she unloaded the house, "a weight lifted off her shoulders," despite the fact that she had several creative sparks at her lengthy residence.

Sonja's next chapter is all about being creative. The 61-year-old knew she was making a significant choice, but she felt that the time for change was now.

Sonja and her ex, John Adams Morgan, paid $9.1 million for the house in 1998. She sold it for $4.45 million.

'RHONY' star Sonja Morgan sold her NYC townhouse (Facebook/sonjatmorgan)

'RHONY' star Sonja Morgan's Bravo career may have come to an end

Sonja's decision to go to Florida is not entirely surprising. The beverages and good times are plentiful, and the weather is pleasant.

Her two best pals, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, also party down south, which is probably helpful. Sonja currently lives in West Palm Beach, where she purchased a condominium on Flagler Drive that is close to the waterfront.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Sonja purchased the 1,700-square-foot property in March for $600,000. Similar to Sonja, the new pad is lively, bright, and ideal for a new beginning.

Even while her admirers are thrilled for her, it is difficult to accept that Sonja will no longer be living in New York City. But her spinoff, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', performed really well in the ratings, so perhaps we'll see her touring the nation once again soon.

Sonja was the ideal example of a Bravoleb. She frequently pretended to be an insane, affluent elderly lady since she was so self-aware.

Watching her live her life was always the most spectacular train wreck we had ever seen. We were enamored with Sonja and her cherished house.

Therefore, we will toast Bravo's Sonja Era later.