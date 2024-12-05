'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield lashes out at 'pig' Jeff Lewis as feud heats up

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield isn't letting her feud with Jeff Lewis die down

'The Real Housewives of New York' star Brynn Whitfield isn’t shying away from stirring up drama. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, December 4, the 37-year-old reality star took a sharp dig at Jeff Lewis. Joined by Kathy Hilton, Brynn shared her thoughts on the upcoming 'RHONY' reunion and didn’t hold back. When asked about filming the reunion, Brynn said, “I’m excited. I’m energized,” before adding, “I’ve been quiet on purpose,” and referencing a famous saying, “A lady doesn’t wrestle with pigs.” She clarified, “No, my friends aren’t pigs. Jeff Lewis is a pig.” Brynn also stated she’s ready to “clear the air on many, many things.”

The discussion took an interesting turn when Kathy asked if Jeff was on 'RHONY'. Brynn quipped, “No, I think he wishes though. He acts like he wants to be on our show.” Kathy remarked that she likes Jeff, prompting Brynn to point out that Jeff often talks about Kathy’s sister, Kyle Richards, and “doesn’t say nice things.” The feud between Brynn and Jeff dates back to his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, where he had Erin Lichy as a guest. During the show, Jeff questioned Brynn’s financial situation, asking if she was “being supplemented” by someone else. This insinuation sparked the ongoing tension between the two.

Kathy Hilton and 'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield appeared on Andy Cohen's WWHL (Youtube/@watchwhathappenslivewithandycohen)

What did Jeff Lewis say about Kyle Richards?

In August 2023, Jeff sparked controversy during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live by addressing rumors surrounding Kyle’s weight loss and alleged use of Ozempic, referring to her as a “lesbian on Ozempic” due to her close friendship with Morgan Wade. While the remark initially created tension between them, Jeff smoothed things over by sending Kyle a bouquet as an apology.

Jeff Lewis called Kyle Richards a 'lesbian on Ozempic' (Facebook/@jefflewis)

Did Jeff Lewis ever apologize to 'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jeff responded to questions about whether he owed Brynn an apology for his remarks about her career. “What I said was, I thought she was possibly being supplemented, and that can mean a lot of things,” Jeff clarified. “It could be a long-term partner helping her financially or a family member providing support. I never called her an escort or a prostitute. This is what she’s claiming I said. I never even mentioned a sugar daddy.”

Jeff Lewis has not yet apologized to 'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield (BravoTV)

Did 'RHONY' star Erin Lichy provoke Brynn Whitfield against Jeff Lewis?

During his November 13 appearance on WWHL, Jeff addressed rumors about whether Erin had provoked his feud with Brynn. He said, “Yes, initially. But after seeing her on the show, I realized she concocts her own narrative and hears what she wants to hear, not what I’m actually saying.”