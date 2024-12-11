‘RHONY’ star Rebecca Minkoff’s motherhood remark creates rift between her and Brynn Whitfield

Rebecca Minkoff and her fellow co-star Brynn Whitfield continue to clash on Bravo show

Rebecca Minkoff and Brynn Whitfield's beef just reached a whole new level during the girls' trip to Puerto Rico. During Episode 11 of 'The Real Housewives of New York' Season 15, Rebecca and Brynn got engaged in a heated argument while selecting their rooms.

In the episode, Rebecca asked for a solo room. “I have four kids, and I shared with Jessel last time in Anguilla, and I was just looking for, like, a break,” she said. Soon after, Brynn entered the chat and shared, "I have a puppy,” responded Brynn. "We all have very busy lives … It doesn’t matter if you have kids or not.”

While making an appearance at Bravo HQ, Rebecca shed light on the entire matter and mentioned that it does matter when you have kids. “I just said, ‘When you have kids you’ll know.’ It’s, like, one of those things … Until you give birth, you don't know how painful it is," she expressed.

Ubah Hassan also agreed with Rebecca's viewpoint and went on to say, “Kids are annoying." Then, Rebecca mentioned that she loves her kids but they can be difficult to handle at times. “The touching, the needing, and the ‘mom, mom, mom, mom, mom!’” she further added.

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff reveals she didn't know 'motherhood' was a sensitive topic for Brynn Whitfield

At that point, Rebecca Minkoff was not aware of her co-star Brynn Whitfield's past and didn't have a clue that motherhood was a touchy subject for her. “I did not know her history,” she explained at Bravo HQ.

The fashion designer continued, “I knew she wanted to be a mom, but a lot of people say that. I didn’t know she was freezing her eggs ... So, when I doubled down on my statement, I really got an explosion. And I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’”

Jessel Taank also came in support of Rebecca and stated that she didn't feel that Rebecca made her comment “in an awful way.” Jessel chimed in, “You really don’t know what life is like unless you have kids. It’s something that you truly cannot predict or experience."

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield was 'very hurt' by Rebecca Minkoff's shady comment

For those of you who are unversed, let us tell you that, Brynn Whitfield and Rebecca Minkoff have never been friends. Brynn expressed that she has had “issues with Rebecca since day one,” but she was deeply hurt by her insensitive remark.

Talking about her co-star Rebecca's offensive comment, Brynn said, “It was extraordinarily hurtful. I know that I don’t have children. I cry. I wake up in the night crying because I don't have children, you know?”