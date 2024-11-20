'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield makes a big request to her ex-fiance Gideon Lang-Laddie

Brynn Whitfield talked about her future plans with her ex-fiance, Gideon Lang-Laddie, during a conversation with Jessel Taank

Brynn Whitfield is ready to be a mama! During the eighth episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Brynn was seen discussing her future plans with her co-star, Jessel Taank. "I know I’m going to be a mom. I don’t know about how many. But I know there’s definitely one," Brynn told Jessel.

Brynn was previously engaged to Gideon Lang-Laddie, a real estate agent. During a lunch date with Jessel, the Bravo housewife mentioned that she would like to ask her ex-fiance to create embryos with her. "Gideon and I are going to test drive a two-year-old to see if we can be co-parents of an embryo," she shared.

For the unversed, Brynn and Gideon's love story began on the dating app Tinder and they parted ways after five years of dating. Speaking of their engagement, Gideon popped the big question to Brynn at The Ritz Carlton and she accepted his proposal.

Later, Brynn ended up calling off their engagement. Talking of her big decision during 'RHONY' Season 14, Brynn said, "I see myself as little Brynn with the little afro, like, I didn’t see myself as someone’s wife. I wasn’t ready."

At the time of writing, not much is known about the current relationship status of Brynn and Gideon. However, it seems like the former flames continue to be on good terms with each other even after their break up.

Brynn Whitfield seems to be on good terms with her ex-fiance, Gideon Lang-Laddie (YouTube/Bravo)

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield opens up on her journey to motherhood

Earlier this year, Brynn Whitfield made the decision to freeze her eggs. During a conversation with Jessel, Brynn candidly spoke about the process of freezing her eggs. "I’m 38, but I know I’m going to be a mom. I’ve gone through nine days of egg freezing. I’m f**king injecting myself. I’m a bloated f**king blubber walking around. I got crazy," she explained.

At that point, Brynn revealed that the doctors managed to retrieve 15 of her eggs but she still had some concerns. "When I froze my eggs, I felt a massive sigh of relief. Like, ‘Oh hey, yay, I got 15 eggs!’ But then of course, it’s like, ‘Well, you know, you don’t know anything about them, or if they’re healthy.' So yes, it’s great to have them. I know I’m lucky. But it doesn’t mean I get to have a baby. It doesn’t mean that they’re viable. Viability can’t be tested until something is an embryo," she shared in a confessional.

Brynn feels that she and Gideon can look forward in the direction of co-parenting. "Co-parenting a child is way more important to me than a f**king marriage. I wanted to do it together like everybody else. It hasn’t worked out for me. I think actually when I give him a kid I give him a little Brynn he’s going to be very happy," she noted.

Brynn Whitfield opened up about undergoing the process of freezing her eggs (Bravo)

Will Gideon Lang-Laddie have a child with Brynn Whitfield?

Brynn Whitfield shared her co-parenting plans with her former partner Gideon Lang-Laddie when he reached her apartment. "So, you know how I have those eggs? Well, I was thinking crazy idea, what if we took some of those eggs out of the freezer and then made an embryo with your sperm?" she asked.

While Brynn's request surprised Gideon, he told her that he loved the idea. "Hand on heart, love the idea. I think you would make an incredible mother. I’ve always thought that. I’d love to be a father," he said.

Brynn Whitfield and Gideon Lang-Laddie after being together for about five years (Instagram/@gideonlangladdie, bravotv)

New episodes of 'RHONY' airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.