'RHONY' alum Bethenny Frankel's latest TikTok sheds light on her strained relationship with Carole Radziwill

The conflict between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill grows more heated

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Real Housewives of New York City' once thrived with a cast of iconic housewives, marking a golden era that fans fondly remember. However, as the series progressed, it struggled to recapture the same level of excitement and charm, leading to a decline in viewership. Many fans speculate that the departures of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill contributed to this downturn. While Bethenny acknowledges that 'RHONY' is no longer what it used to be, she indirectly asserts that Carole played no significant role in the show's success during its prime.

In a recent TikTok video, the 'RHONY' alum shared that friends have reached out to her expressing disappointment with the current season in comparison to her time on the show. Bethenny concurred, explaining that even though she hasn't been following the latest episodes, she believes her season was characterized by captivating drama and memorable moments. She credited the original cast members, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Jules Wainstein, and even Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempen, for their vital contributions to the series' legacy. Notably absent from her list was Carole, a move that is likely a subtle dig at her former best friend, highlighting the ongoing tension between the two.

'RHONY' stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill shared a legendary friendship

'RHONY' stars Bethenny and Carole were once best friends until season 10 when their friendship took a turn. The rift seemed to begin during the summer before Season 10 aired. Unlike 2016, when Bethenny and Carole spent much of the summer together, in 2017, they did not see each other. Carole was in Los Angeles, supporting her friend Cassandra, who had just lost her husband. While Carole claims they did see each other after her return, Bethenny sensed a shift in their friendship. The two attempted to reconcile, but Carole asserts that Bethenny was unwilling to return to their previous dynamic, leading to the dynamic of what it is today.

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill continue to take shots at each other

Bethenny and Carole continue to take jabs at each other to this day. In September 2023, Bethenny shared a TikTok of herself giving away leftover makeup to a TJ Maxx employee. Carole responded on Twitter, mocking Bethenny's actions: "Who sent this to me? Lol. I mean, stop this nonsense.” She went on to say, “So much to unpack, but I’m not getting paid to do this any longer. But here…one ‘word’: #whitesaviorcomplex.”

Who is to blame in the feud between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill

The feud between Bethenny and Carole appears to be filled with misunderstandings and a lack of willingness to compromise. With the two spending their summers apart, Carole hosted a dinner party in Los Angeles and chose not to invite Bethenny to her apartment, which led Bethenny to assert that Carole didn't want her in her life.

However, Carole, a widow herself, explained that her newly widowed friend simply wasn’t ready to meet new people during such a fragile time. It seems that a conversation could have helped resolve their issues instead of escalating tensions further. Ultimately, both remained firm in their positions, contributing to the ongoing fallout.