Rage, tears and brotherhood: 'SEAL Team' ends its spectacular run in a rollercoaster of emotions

Contains spoilers for 'SEAL Team' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One fear that has persisted since it was announced that the seventh season of 'SEAL Team' will be the final one is how the creators will wrap up the highly regarded military drama's narrative. Given the type of popularity the show enjoyed throughout its seven seasons, the stakes appeared to be tremendous. However, the show's final season not only attempts to provide satisfactory character-ending arcs but also to raise public awareness of the type of grit required for public security. The 10-episode finale season gradually heightens the tension, with a new character introduced as the key member of the Bravo squad.

One aspect of the finale season that I liked was how it continued to make references to his previous characters, particularly the way that Clay Spenser's (Max Thieriot) tragic death in Season 6 continues to influence the narrative of 'SEAL Team' Season 7. Furthermore, things become more personal this time as Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) seeks to disrupt the drug trade for personal reasons. Not only that, but the hilarious banter amongst the Bravo team, the high-stakes mission, the emphasis on TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), and the types of things our troops must confront are the heart and soul of the last season's narrative.

'SEAL Team' Season 7 focuses more on emotions than action

David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, Beau Knapp, and Raffi Barsoumian in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@paramount+)

The consequences of Hayes's bold choice to refuse the Navy Cross in protest are the main focus of the last season of 'SEAL Team.' To refresh your memory, the commander of the Bravo team took this courageous move in protest of how the Navy disregards its men's mental health. This protest has had unexpected consequences, as the Bravo Team is consigned to dull chores as punishment, creating a tense environment as their careers progress.

Despite their growing dissatisfaction, life on shore offers them more time with family, but it’s clear that their itch for action remains strong, and soon enough they get the chance to relive their old days as they are sent to help with cracking down on the fentanyl trade, which is suspected to be linked to China. As the story progresses, the Bravo team puts their heart and soul into getting to the bottom of the case. Now, this is the professional front of the team, but things are also escalating in their personal lives as Hayes faces TBI and the overdose of his son Mikey makes things even more complicated for him.

Then Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) is all set to retire and take care of Spenser's home. Whereas Percival 'Sonny' Quinn's (A. J. Buckley) affair with Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) remains unresolved, Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) is offered a unique opportunity to lead the squad on a perilous operation. On the other hand, Drew Franklin's (Beau Knapp) addition to the squad further confuses matters. The narrative now expertly crafts a concise plot that emphasizes emotions over action. After multiple missions, Hayes and the Bravo Team clearly show signs of aging, and the Navy's priorities are shifting. Nonetheless, the show truly shines when the team is in the midst of action.

'SEAL Team' Season 7 delivers action-packed realism with technical execution

A still from 'SEAL Team'(Paramount+/@montybrinton)

When it comes to attention to detail, I must say that the creators did an outstanding job of maintaining authenticity and adding a layer of reality to the 'SEAL Team' Season 7 experience. The cinematography stands out, with dynamic camera work that adds to the intense, high-stakes atmosphere of the battlefield.

The sound design, with shooting, explosions, and radio chatter, heightens the suspense and authenticity. The editing is also excellent, ensuring the rhythm remains consistent during action situations.

'SEAL Team' Season 7's acting department elevates the emotional stakes

A J Buckley and Toni Trucks in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@cbs)

As always, the acting in 'SEAL Team' is one of the show's greatest aspects. Boreanaz gives a stunning and multilayered performance as Hayes. Boreanaz's character was mostly emotionally vulnerable in this season, and he depicts the emotional depth of a leader and parent burdened by tragedy and responsibilities. Neil as Ray, emerges as the team's moral compass. His interactions with Hayes were particularly memorable, and he exhibits a sense of nostalgia, especially as he nears retirement and enters a new chapter in his life. Buckley's portrayal of Sonny adds emotional depth and comedy to the storyline.

The performance of Beau Knapp who is the new addition to the show, as Drew Franklin infuses the ensemble with new life. The cast's chemistry remains great, resulting in a genuine team dynamic that depicts the affinity and camaraderie of military men. Overall, it's time to say goodbye to our beloved Bravo crew, but even after seven whole seasons it still feels too soon. Fans will undoubtedly miss the Bravo team's shenanigans and their high-stakes operations. Yes, the last season lacks the show's signature action, but it still has a spirit that will make you fall in love with it all over again.

