'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 6 Preview: Is a new leader about to step up?

In 'SEAL Team' Episode 5, Jason Hayes decided to go home for his son's surgery

BANGKOK, THAILAND: In Paramount+'s 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 5, tensions reach a boiling point as past resentments among the Bravo team come to the forefront, revealing deep-seated grudges between the SEALs. Benjamin Cavell's military drama 'SEAL Team' has gained a significant following due to its insightful portrayal of the hardships endured by Navy SEALs. The show effectively explores the personal struggles faced by these soldiers as they navigate the complex realm of terrorism and military strategies.

In 'SEAL Team' Episode 4, it is revealed that the Bravo squad discovers the ownership of the Sai Lou Fentanyl Precursor facility, which they destroyed, which is held by a shell firm run by Jun Yilin. Jun is known to have strong ties with Mexican cartels. With this recent breakthrough, the team also discovers that the guy in question has a strong connection to the Chinese government as well. Now, armed with this recently acquired knowledge, the tension has the potential to reach an entirely new magnitude; as soon as the Chinese leadership becomes aware of it, conflict becomes inevitable.

What to expect from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 6?

'SEAL Team' finally saw some action inside the Bravo squad, which seemed to be in disarray since the beginning of this season.

1. Will the true reason for Jason Hayes's leaving be disclosed?

One topic that even Bravo teammates were contemplating in the recent episode is the strange behavior of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz). In previous seasons, the guy showed adeptness in handling challenging conditions. However, he is now experiencing some kind of distress, which is likely related to his traumatic brain injury (TBI). In the final moments of the 'SEAL Team', Hayes tells his comrades that he is departing owing to his son's surgery.

From the looks of it, it's conceivable that Hayes, cognizant of his worsening predicament, might be taking the time off to not put his colleagues out of danger. It may be feasible that the Bravo team will become aware of the genuine cause of Hayes's departure and they could instead assist him in overcoming the trauma.

2. Will Drew Franklin finally be able to open up to the Bravo Team?

Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp), the new member of the squad, has always been enigmatic and unwilling to open out to the other members. However, in the newest episode, his past comes to the forefront as it is revealed that he was a member of the Echo squad that perished during a tragic operation.

Drew is still coping with the loss and reminds the team in the middle of their bickering that they must behave like a family. In the end, Drew is also shown progressively warming up to the team, although it's still uncertain whether he is totally into it or simply wants to get rid of unwanted attention, considering his family's stormy background as noted by Percival 'Sonny' Quinn (A J Buckley) in Episode 5.

3. How will the Bravo Team manage without Jason Hayes?

The unexpected turn of events in Episode 5 casts a shadow over the future of the Bravo team, particularly after Hayes decides to leave. This development could escalate tensions significantly, as the absence of a leader threatens to throw the Bravo crew into disarray.

In this, it is expected that Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) will assume leadership and will continue to lead the team until Hayes's return. With the new leadership, things will be different for the squad but one thing is clear they will miss Hayes and will make attempt to bring him back.

When and how to watch 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 6?

The sixth episode of the 'SEAL Team', titled 'Hundred-Year Marathon', will premiere on Sunday, September 8. Tyler Grey & Maggie Stabile, while the show's director's identity remains unknown.

The show is available to watch on Paramount+. You do, however, need to have an exclusive streaming service membership. For only $5.99 a month, you can access a wide library of on-demand videos and watch live episodes.

The Premium Plan is $11.99 a month and includes all of the benefits of the Essential Plan, as well as an ad-free experience, access to more exclusive content, and the opportunity to download new material for offline viewing.

