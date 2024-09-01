'SEAL Team' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What happens to Jason Hayes? Surprising decision shakes Bravo squad's world

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'SEAL Team' Season 7

BANGKOK, THAILAND: Set against the backdrop of a covert mission and a stormy night, Paramount+'s 'SEAL Team' is finally escalating, with fresh developments and confrontations between the Bravo squad. In the fifth episode of 'SEAL Team' Season 7, the Bravo squad is ordered to survey on Jun Yilin, which leads them to a safe house with hot and humid weather without much air conditioning. Now, our SEALs can repel devastating assaults, but they've had enough of the heat.

You might attribute the Bravo squad's tensions to the weather or lingering issues, but these confrontations reveal the deep-seated animosity between teammates that had been simmering. As new developments unfold, a critical situation emerges, compelling the Bravo team to put aside their differences and make a crucial decision.

What is Drew Franklin's tragic past in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

In Episode 5 of 'SEAL Team' Season 7, the Bravo squad finds that, instead of Jun, his company's CFO Han Min (Elizabeth Pan) is visiting the vacation house with her family. Now, the team was optimistic that Jun would travel to see Han, but things quickly turned gloomy. Jaime Diaz, alias Rasposo, a high-ranking member of the Mexican drug cartel, arrives and begins torturing the family. Bravo Squad, anxious to save the family, is halted by Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks), who orders them to examine the situation, which Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) also supports.

As Percival 'Sonny' Quinn (A J Buckley) is dissatisfied with his instructions, he approaches Hayes and questions him about the trident. The situation escalates when Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) and Raymond 'Ray' Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) get involved as well. As the storm intensifies, so does the argument, and it is only when Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp) interrupts that the fight stops. Drew then reveals details about his sad past. Drew was a member of the Echo team who unfortunately perished during a deadly mission, and he still feels adrift without his teammates. With this stunning revelation, the fight finally comes to an end.

Did Jason Hayes leave the mission in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

Later, when the crew watches Han's young son being taken to torture and their connection to the surveillance is disrupted, the team can't stand it any longer and storms out to save the family, defying Davis's orders. Fortunately, the Bravo team quickly destroys the enemies without breaking a sweat, but Hayes's PSTD is undoubtedly catching up with him as the sight of blood triggers him.

Afterward, Hayes and Ray reflect on the recent conflicts, realizing that these disagreements might actually help bridge the team's divisions. Hayes envisions his hands covered in blood, causing him to momentarily lose his composure. Ray notices Hayes's detached demeanor and, when Hayes's phone alerts him, Ray heads off with Omar to brief Davis on their last mission. Davis reveals that Min is prepared to testify against Jun, confirming that the squad's risky strategy has succeeded.

In the final moments of the episode, Drew decides to open up to the team, but Hayes makes an unexpected announcement: he will be returning home for his son's surgery. As the squad says goodbye to their leader, it becomes evident that Hayes is struggling with something deeper.

