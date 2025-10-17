‘Palm Royale’ Season 2 trailer teases secrets, lies, and the ‘beginning of a nightmare’

The Apple comedy follows Maxine Dellacorte (played by Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in Palm Beach

The official trailer of ‘Palm Royale’ Season 2 just dropped, and fans can't stop talking about it. The trailer of the second season of the Emmy-nominated comedy series is packed with drama, chaos, secrets, and the occasional felony in Palm Beach high society. The trailer opens with Leslie Bibb dramatically saying, “We can’t trust the powers that be to protect us—we have to be the powers that be. The off-season… oof, she’s a killer.” Throughout the trailer, every cast member has their fashion game on point, and Kristen Wiig, who plays the role of Maxine Dellacorte in the show, is giving the showgirl vibes with her shiny outfits.

Fans of the show stopped by the comments section of the Instagram post featuring the official ‘Palm Royale’ Season 2 trailer and raved over the amazing outfits. One social media user wrote, "This show is a Star Studded Celebrity Fashion Event Every Week that’s more exciting than the Oscars!!! 🥰 I’m so excited for Season Two that I’m thinking about having a Palm Royale-inspired Glam Watch Party 🎉 🙌🏼." A second user penned, "Yes!!! I’m so obsessed with this show!! So many incredible actresses and actors, the writing, the sets, the clothing designs 😍." Another netizen went on to say, "So Excited for another helping of this guilty pleasure."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

The Apple comedy created by Abe Silva follows Maxine Dellacorte (played by Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the official synopsis of 'Palm Royale' Season 2 reads, “She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on… secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.”

‘Palm Royale’ Season 2, which will be returning on November 12, features Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber. Along with them, fans will also get to see some renowned faces, including John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence, and Matt Rogers. The show also stars Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett, and Ryan Dorsey in pivotal roles.