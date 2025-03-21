Kristen Wiig’s bizarre Khaleesi interview had Jimmy Fallon struggling to keep it together: "Help me..."

When Fallon asked, "So, where do you live?" Wiig replied with whimsical absurdity, "I live in a forest on a mountain."

On April 29, 2015, Kristen Wiig, then 41, renowned for her comedic brilliance on 'Saturday Night Live' and roles in films like 'Bridesmaids,' made a surprise appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' according to USA Today. The episode, which aired that Wednesday night, caught both the audience and Fallon off guard as Wiig emerged dressed as Daenerys Targaryen, the iconic 'Mother of Dragons' from the hit series 'Game of Thrones.' The interview commenced with Fallon attempting to maintain composure. "So, what's your real name?" he inquired. Wiig, fully committed to her Khaleesi persona, responded confidently, 'Karen.' This simple exchange set the audience roaring with laughter, anticipating the unpredictable responses that would follow.​

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise. One viewer wrote, "Her improv skills are top-notch." Another added, "Her improv is so good she even makes herself laugh like she doesn't even know what she's about to say next, and she's just as surprised as the rest of us." Some viewers even compared her performance to her SNL days, noting, "I love how she is so chill and casual about comedy in real life, whereas in the SNL acts it’s so full-on intense. It shows how good an actor she is!" According to Times, even Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, reacted to Wiig’s portrayal. She took to Instagram, posting, "Kristen Wiig? I LOVE HER! #meat,rawmeat #jimmyfallonforever Book me my ticket for 'Welcome to Me,' please."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke

As the interview progressed, Fallon asked, "So, where do you live?" Wiig replied with whimsical absurdity, "I live in a forest on a mountain." Intrigued, Fallon probed further, "In a hut?" She elaborated, "In a dome that I made with dirt and sticks. With all my dragons. My dragons help me build it." The imagery of dragons assisting in construction was too much for the audience, who erupted in laughter. When asked about her dragons' names, Wiig hesitated before offering, "Karl... Karlie Karlesia," followed by her infectious laughter.

Kristen Wiig attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Image Source: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The segment transitioned into a rapid-fire round, where Fallon posed a series of quick questions. When asked about her favorite food, Wiig immediately exclaimed, "Meat!" Her favorite article of clothing? "Long skirts," she answered, without hesitation. But the moment that truly had the audience in stitches was when Fallon asked about her favorite greeting, and she enthusiastically responded, "Hiiiiiiiiiiii!" As the interview continued, Fallon asked about her hobbies, to which Wiig’s Khaleesi responded, "I play mandolin and do spells on people. I also tell jokes and have been doing stand-ups." Fallon, seizing the moment, asked if she could share a joke. She coyly replied, "I'm not sure you will get it," adding an air of mystique to her comedic persona.

This wasn’t the first time Wiig had visited Fallon as someone else. On February 11, 2016, she appeared as NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, complete with a football uniform and helmet. The comedic interview had Fallon and the audience in fits, especially when Wiig’s 'Manning' struggled to answer basic football questions. Fans lauded her performance, with one commenting, "I swear she doesn’t even need to try to be funny. She’s hilarious," while another added, "Kristen Wiig always maintains the best composure when improvising." Proving yet again why she remains the favorite comic for years!