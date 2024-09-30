Netflix Top 10 TV shows: Ryan Murphy's chilling true crime series steals #1 spot as 'show of the year' drops

Here's the list of the top 10 Netflix shows this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Exploring Netflix's vast library of thousands of titles can be both thrilling and overwhelming. With a diverse range of content, from gripping dramas and hilarious comedies to compelling reality shows and informative documentaries, there's something for everyone. To help narrow down your viewing options, Netflix releases a weekly list of the top 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period.

For September 30 to October 6, Ryan Murphy's true crime drama 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' claimed the No. 1 spot. 'The Perfect Couple' and 'Emily in Paris' held steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Here's the list of the top 10 popular shows on Netflix in the USA.

10. KAOS (2024)

A still from 'Kaos' (Netflix/@justindowning)

'KAOS', a provocative black comedy series, reimagines Greek mythology with Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, the mighty king of the gods. His supremacy seems absolute until a forehead wrinkle sparks existential dread. Zeus's anxiety turns alarming when he learns Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), a former ally turned prisoner, is orchestrating his downfall. Prometheus's scheme involves three humans: Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Ari (Leila Farzad), and Caneus (Misia Butler). Unaware of their divine ties, they're drawn into a world of gods, monsters, and epic power struggles, setting the stage for chaos and transformation.

9. Selling Sunset Season 8 (2019)

A still from 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

The drama-filled world of luxury real estate returns in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. The Oppenheim Group's top agents face off against fierce competitors in Los Angeles, vying for the top spot. Get ready for high-stakes power struggles, designer clothing, and cutthroat tactics as agents Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young navigate the high-end market. Newcomer Alanna Gold joins the ranks, determined to make a name for herself and become a major player in the Oppenheim Group, no matter the cost.

8. CoComelon Season 11 (2023)

A still from 'CoComelon' (@netflix)

If you have a little one under 3, you're likely familiar with 'CoComelon', the wildly popular animated series. Join Baby JJ and his family - Mom, Dad, YoYo, and TomTom - on exciting adventures in the charming town of Cocomelon. Through catchy nursery rhymes and original songs, 'CoComelon' teaches tiny tots valuable lessons. Beloved tunes like 'Wheels on the Bus' and 'Bath Song' bring everyday family moments to life. As kids sing along, they'll learn essential skills like counting, alphabet, animals, and more.

7. The Circle Season 7 (2020)

'The Circle' Season 7 player Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer (@netflix)

Netflix's hit game show 'The Circle' returns for Season 7, where contestants live in isolation, communicating through a social media app. They can fake their identities, sparking intrigue and deception. This season's 13 episodes will be released in batches, concluding with the October 2 finale. As players rate and rank each other, alliances form and break. Who will claim the cash prize and top influencer title?

6. Worst Ex Ever (2024)

A still from 'Worst Ex Ever' (@netflix)

Producer Jason Blum presents the chilling true crime docuseries 'Worst Ex Ever' on the streamer. This four-part series dives into the darkest aspects of relationships, exposing shocking cases of physical and mental abuse. Each episode explores a disturbing real-life story: a statewide manhunt for a violent boyfriend, a toxic affair with a rogue police officer, a volatile custody battle fueled by instability, and a divorce that escalates to murder. 'Worst Ex Ever' tackles difficult topics, so viewer discretion is advised.

5. Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry (2024)

A still from 'Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry' (@netflix)

Tyler Henry, a celebrated clairvoyant medium, brings 'Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry' to the screen. With host Amanda Kloots, Henry reunites celebrities with their deceased loved ones. Eight poignant episodes feature Henry's remarkable readings, providing closure for stars like Chrishell Stause and Billy Porter. After working with Megan Fox, Chrissy Metz, and the Kardashians, Henry's gift continues to inspire and heal.

4. Deon Cole: Ok, Mister (2024)

A still from 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister' (@netflix)

Comedian Deon Cole, beloved for his role on 'Black-ish', brings his signature humor to his third Netflix stand-up special, 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister'. Filmed at the 'Netflix Is a Joke Fest' in Los Angeles, Cole tackles a wide range of relatable topics, from dating disasters and bedroom mishaps to aging woes and romantic wisdom. With his sharp wit and infectious charm, Cole proves why he's a veteran of comedy. As a 30-year industry veteran, Cole's credentials include staff writing for 'The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien' and 'Conan', as well as two previous Netflix specials, 'Charleen's Boy' and 'Cole Hearted'. 'Deon Cole: Ok, Mister' is directed by Ryan Polito and executive produced by Cole, Kirsten Ames, and John Irwin.

3. Emily in Paris Season 4 (2020)

Emily Cooper's love life will face major challenges in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 (@netflix)

Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, moving through love, friendship, and career ambitions in the City of Light. Picking up where Part 1 left off, Emily reels from Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) pregnancy revelation with Camille (Camille Razat), and her breakup with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Despite the drama, Emily and Gabriel must collaborate to earn a Michelin star. The final five episodes of Season 4 are now streaming. In Part 2, Emily embarks on a new adventure in Rome, living her dream and discovering new possibilities. As she navigates this next chapter, love and self-discovery await. Fortunately, 'Emily in Paris' has been renewed for Season 5, ensuring more exciting escapades for Emily.

2. The Perfect Couple (2024)

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Nantucket's idyllic landscape turns sinister in 'The Perfect Couple'. Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) prepares to wed Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) at the Winbury family's estate, Summerland. Tragedy strikes on the wedding day when a body is found on the beach. Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), Benji's mother, must navigate the chaos. As the investigation unfolds, the wedding guests become suspects, and the hunt for the killer begins. Secrets, lies, and twists ensue in this gripping whodunit.

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024)

'Monster' Season 2 features Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez as the infamous Menendez brothers (@netflix)

Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' reexamines the infamous 1989 case of brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who brutally murdered their parents, José and Kitty, in their family home. Convicted and sentenced to life in prison, the brothers have long claimed self-defense, alleging years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse by José, with Kitty complicit. Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez portray Erik and Lyle, while Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny bring José and Kitty to life. But were the Menendez brothers truly monsters, or is there more to their tragic story?