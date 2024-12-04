Nene Leakes eyes potential Bravo return with 'RHOA' legacy series

'RHOA' alum Nene Leakes might star in a Bravo legacy series

There’s no denying that Nene Leakes, star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', was one of Bravo’s most iconic and beloved housewives. Her iconic jabs and reactions often turned into viral memes, cementing her as a fan favorite. However, since she departed from the franchise in 2020, Nene's career has seen a decline, with her demand seemingly waning. Fortunately, it appears she might be gearing up for a highly anticipated return with a legacy show.

According to a tip to Bravo & Cocktails, a new show titled 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex-Wives Club' is allegedly in the works. The rumored cast includes Nene, Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton. Kenya Moore was reportedly considered but declined due to unresolved issues from Season 16 and a reluctance to film alongside Marlo and Kim. The show is expected to stream on Peacock and air on Bravo, focusing on a girls' trip with a few additional episodes before and after the trip. Filming is reportedly set to begin in March 2025, suggesting the series may not premiere until 2026.

According to a tip to Bravo & Cocktails, it’s alleged that a new show, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex Wives Club," is in the works with Nene, Sheree, Lisa, Kim, Kandi, Eva, and Marlo. Kenya might join but allegedly has reservations about filming with Marlo and Kim. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/DyCqgWIIgl — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) December 3, 2024

Why did Nene Leakes leave Bravo?

Nene Leakes was in negotiations to return to 'RHOA' Season 13, but the parties failed to reach an agreement, leading to her departure from the franchise. The Glee alum later sued the network and Andy Cohen over “unfair treatment,” though she dropped the suit in 2022. During an interview with Carlos King on Reality with the King, she shared that she felt she “wasn’t getting fair treatment.”

NeNe Leakes left 'RHOA' in 2020 (Instagarm/@neneleakes)

Nene Leakes faces financial woes after her Bravo departure

NeNe seems to be grappling with financial challenges after her departure from 'RHOA'. She is reportedly facing mounting debts, as revealed by the Georgia Department of Revenue, which issued a state tax execution showing she owes $17,785.22.

Adding to her troubles, NeNe’s former landlord for Swagg Boutique filed a lawsuit claiming she extended her lease in 2021 but shut down the store in 2022, leaving $22,000 in unpaid rent. A judge later ordered her to pay $25,000 to settle the matter.

'RHOA' star NeNe Leakes draws lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen (Instagram/@bravoandy@neneleakes)

How are Nene Leakes' relations with Andy Cohen?

Speaking about her current status of relations with Bravo producer Andy Cohen, Nene said, “I don’t have any hard feelings." She added, “I’m a Sagittarius. So at some point, I may be mad with you, but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge or hold[s] the grudge forever. I’m also not [an] ass kisser.”

She continued, “I hate that we’re in this place. I really wish it was a way for us to find our way back to each other because, you know, life is short and you just don’t want to carry ill feelings for the rest of your life. You don’t have to work together to do anything. But it would be nice to either just to just work through the issues.”