'RHOA' alum Nene Leakes finally opens up about those plastic surgery rumors

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Nene Leakes is firing back at fans who have accused her of undergoing plastic surgery on her face. For some time, the reality TV star, 56, has faced speculation about undergoing procedures like rhinoplasty to achieve a more pinched look, compared to her natural, blunt nose. Now, Nene is setting the record straight and shutting down the rumors once and for all.

In a recent video, Nene responded to a fan's question, "What happened to your face?" Laughing off the claims, she addressed the speculation directly, calling out those who question her appearance. "What happened to your face? Get into it. Nothing. Okay?" she said, showing off her wrinkled forehead. "I still have crows feet," she added with a laugh. "I need something to happen." Nene went on to clarify, "Just a contoured nose, honey. It ain't a pinched nose," pointing out the heavy brown contouring on her nose and the highlights creating the illusion of a more sculpted shape. "Get into it and cut it out," she told her critics. Concluding her message, she added, "Get you a makeup artist who knows how to do that. Okay?"

Nene Leakes claps back after a Fan asked "What happened to your face?" "Just a contour and nose, not a pinched nose" #RHOA pic.twitter.com/lKYfVe9zOH — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) November 29, 2024

'RHOA' star Nene Leakes stuns as Poison Ivy in NYX campaign

Interestingly, Nene Leakes starred as Poison Ivy in a NYX campaign in September 2024, where it was evident that the 'RHOA' star has not undergone any significant changes to her nose. The photos from the shoot highlight her natural nose and facial features, suggesting that Nene has simply refined her makeup techniques, resulting in a more polished look. Moreover, sharp social media filters may have contributed to the illusion of a more sculpted appearance, enhancing her facial features beyond their natural look.

'RHOA' alum Nene Leakes dressed as Poison Ivy in a NYX campaign in September 2024 (Instagram/@nyxcosmetics)

'RHOA' star Nene Leakes opens up about her liposuction and BBL journey

In February 2024, Nene Leakes Leakes opened up about undergoing liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) with plastic surgeon Dr. Stanley Okoro. She initially went in for liposuction but ended up getting a BBL as well. “I wanted to have liposuction. I went into his office to get educated about liposuction 360. And because I felt like I had a bra roll, I said liposuction 360 would be great for me. He can do my bra roll, my stomach, and my sides," she said in an Instagram video. Nene also mentioned a dent in her butt, which led her to opt for a "mini BBL."

'RHOA' star NeNe Leakes opens up about undergoing liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (Instagarm/@neneleakes)

Why is Nene Leakes not returning to 'RHOA' Season 16

Nene Leakes will not be returning for 'RHOA' Season 16 according to TMZ in February 2024. Reports indicate that Nene has not been in talks with the show's producers and has not actively pursued discussions about rejoining the cast. Interestingly, Nene, who quickly became a fan favorite after her debut, left the show in 2020. Two years later, she filed a lawsuit alleging that she had been subjected to a toxic work environment filled with racism.