'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak sends 'desperate' vibes by selling her Christmas trees amid financial woes

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak has been facing legal and financial trouble for over a year and has been desperate to sell personal items to earn extra dollars. She has since auctioned off designer wear, handbags, and even estranged husband Kroy Biermann's branded shoes. Now it seems, Kim has moved on to selling family Christmas trees.

The Bravo star recently took to her Instagram Stories to share three photos of separate Christmas trees. She wrote along with the photos that interested parties could DM her to buy the trees. The photos of the Christmas trees looked fake but she claimed that the traditional tree covered in candy canes and garland was for $2,500 on sale while the beach-themed Christmas tree adorned in dazzling blue with faux starfish was for $1,750.

Meanwhile, Kim put the third 60-foot tree of matching garland on sale for $4,500. The 'RHOA' star is clearly desperate to make a profit from every possible item amid her ongoing foreclosure and divorce. She has also been facing legal troubles, including a $1 million tax lien from the IRS and multiple lawsuits.

'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak attempts to revive reality TV legacy amid financial woes

'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak has been doing her best to avoid prison and return to the reality TV world. After leaving the 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' franchises, Kim starred in 'The Surreal Life' Season 8. She has been trying to be relevant among the cast and has even got cozy with Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks.

She sparked romance rumors with Chet after being spotted flirting publicly with the actor's son. Kim has doubled down on the rumors with an Instagram post, sharing a picture of herself and Chet with other friends at the Jelly Roll concert.

'RHOA' stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann slash $300K on Georgia mansion

'RHOA' stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia mansion has been on the market for foreclosure for over a year but they are still struggling to sell the place. The estranged couple put the mansion for sale for $6 million but they have since brought it down to $4 million. They have allegedly missed multiple loan and mortgage payments in recent years and have come close to losing their home to foreclosure on several occasions.

However, Truist Bank granted Kim and Kroy a 90-day delay to sell their property to avoid auction but the duo seemed to close the deal. The couple has dropped the price multiple times and offered discounts. The Georgia mansion's price now sits at $3.65 million with the looming December 3 foreclosure auction.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's verbal argument leads to another 911 call

'RHOA' alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were recently involved in another major fight which led to police intervention. The former couple has been in the middle of a dramatic and explosive divorce but forced to live under one roof because of their financial woes. However, the living situation has brought major drama in their lives.

According to TMZ, the police officials had to intervene after someone dialed 911 on November 18 amid Kim and Kroy's heated exchange. The duo's exchange remained verbal and not physical with no arrest had been done. The cops have visited Kim and Kroy's place more often as the duo has always been involved in a fight that disrupts the neighborhood.