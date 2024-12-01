Mia Thornton stirs the pot with family secrets on ‘RHOP’

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton finds herself at the center of a major controversy surrounding her son Jeremiah's paternity. While her husband, Gordon Thornton, has long assumed he is Jeremiah's biological father, Mia recently hinted that might not be the case. She revealed that Jeremiah might not be Gordon's biological son, suggesting her new boyfriend, 'Inc' aka Incognito, could be the father. The revelation has publicly fractured their family, leaving many to question Mia's motives.

Some critics think that Mia shares private stuff to get more attention for the show. Gordon is pretty hurt and has shown his anger about what she did. But every time he speaks up, Mia just brushes it off as a manic episode. Many people see this as her trying to downplay his feelings. Mia Thornton's actions on 'RHOP' are raising eyebrows. It's hard not to wonder what she's after. After all this time, saying that her son Jeremiah might not be Gordon Thornton's biological child seems like a way to grab attention rather than a real surprise. Gordon raised Jeremiah like his own son. So, when Mia suddenly questions that while showing off a new boyfriend in their home, it feels hurtful.

It’s easy to see why Gordon feels this way. How else could someone react when their partner publicly questions their child’s paternity while flaunting a new relationship? Mia labeling Gordon's responses as "manic" comes across as manipulative, especially given the immense emotional strain she’s placing on him. She plays the victim, but at the same time, she's pushing him too far. What's worrying is how this could affect Jeremiah. By talking about his paternity on TV and getting him mixed up in this drama, Mia might shake up his feeling of safety and calm. This situation goes beyond poor judgment; it suggests a person prioritizing reality TV drama over the well-being of her own family.

Are ‘RHOP’ star Mia Thornton accused Gordon of ‘publicly shaming’ her

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton recently revealed that her marriage to Gordon Thornton fell apart after he "publicly shamed" her. According to Mia, the breaking point came when Gordon gave a series of interviews accusing her of infidelity and dishonesty about their relationship. In response, Mia filed for separation in July 2023, citing her desire to escape the toxicity of the situation. However, Gordon countered, claiming that despite his support, Mia had betrayed his trust in every aspect, further complicating their already messy breakup and leaving fans questioning the true dynamics of their marriage.

'RHOP’ star Mia Thornton accused of leaving Gordon due to financial issues

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton was accused of leaving her husband, Gordon Thornton, due to his financial struggles. The couple, married for over a decade, had largely presented a united front, but during Season 8, cracks in their relationship began to surface. Some viewers have even speculated that their marriage may have been more of a business arrangement, particularly given the significant age gap between them and Mia's recent behavior.

Gordon revealed that Mia had lied to him and was hiding an affair, despite him supposedly giving her permission to see other people. Many fans think that Gordon's money issues had something to do with the split.