From riches to risk: Here’s how ‘RHOBH’s Dorit & PK’s $7.5M home is in financial trouble

Dorit and PK have been entangled in several financial frauds over the years

Dorit and PK Kemsley, stars of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', are facing serious financial trouble as their $7.5 million Los Angeles mansion has entered pre-foreclosure. A notice of default was filed on October 16, 2024, after the couple missed over four months of mortgage payments. This pre-foreclosure status indicates that the lender has started the process of reclaiming the property, although the Kemsleys can still save the home by repaying the missed payments in full.

In addition to the foreclosure, the couple is dealing with substantial tax debts. PK reportedly owes close to $1 million in unpaid taxes, while Dorit has unpaid taxes from 2017 and 2018, despite settling other liens. The mansion, which spans 7,100 square feet with six bedrooms, was purchased in 2019 for $6.5 million.

The financial strain adds to their personal challenges, as Dorit and PK recently announced a separation amid ongoing marital issues. Dorit has assured fans that these struggles will be featured in the upcoming season of 'RHOBH', which premiered on November 19.

Dorit and PK accused of not paying invoices

Dorit and PK Kemsley are the stars of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' who have faced several accusations over the years regarding unpaid invoices and financial troubles. This opulently living couple has been sued and has been in debt disputes, casting aspersions on their financial management.

In one case, PK was sued by Nicos Kirzis over a $1.2 million loan dating back to 2011, which he reportedly failed to repay. Though PK contended that his UK bankruptcy in 2013 should have cleared the debt, the courts ruled otherwise. The dispute ended with frozen bank accounts and continuing legal challenges until the settlement in 2019. In another development, PK was separately indebted to the Bellagio Hotel and Casino for $3.6 million from gambling, which was later settled.

Dorit has equally experienced her own legal challenges. In 2018, her former business partner in the Beverly Beach swimwear line, Ryan Horne, sued her. He claimed he was never repaid the $205,000 he'd loaned to launch the business. Eventually, both parties dropped the lawsuits, but it became evidence of financial strain. More recently, in 2023, Dorit was sued by a private nurse for allegedly failing to pay for services rendered during her recovery from a 2021 home invasion.

Is ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit involved in a gambling debt?

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley hasn't been directly embroiled in any gaming debts, but her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, has certainly been deeply embroiled.



In 2022, it became known that PK had settled the long-accumulated debt with Bellagio. However, the couple has continued to go through other financial challenges, such as not having paid over $1 million in taxes. This has brought a lot of interest among fans and media alike, with the financial woes piling up along with other personal issues. While Dorit has not been accused of any wrongdoing, these issues have added stress to her public and personal life, as captured on the show.

