Is 'Matlock' really a reboot? Fans deliver their opinion, and it's overwhelmingly positive

A massive twist in 'Matlock' Episode 1 leaves viewers spellbound, sparking conversations about whether it's truly a reboot of the '90s show or not

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: On Sunday, September 22, CBS premiered the pilot episode of Kathy Bates's 'Matlock', an alleged remake of Andy Griffith starrer mystery legal drama that aired from 1986 to 1995. The show has been widely discussed among fans ever since it was announced in 2023. While many were excited to see Bates step into this iconic role, others questioned the necessity of a gender-swapped reboot of the beloved 90s show.

If you are still wondering if CBS’s 'Matlock' is a reboot, here's an exciting revelation. While it shares the same name and legal drama vibe, 'Matlock' is putting a fresh twist on things, leading up to a discussion among fans, with one saying, "It's actually not a remake, and it explains why very intelligently. But that's a spoiler."

'Matlock' Episode 1 clears the doubt

Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock in a still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)

The original 'Matlock', comprising nine seasons, featured Andy Griffith as the folksy and sharp-witted lawyer Ben Matlock. The new version, however, flips the script. Kathy Bates plays Madeline 'Matty' Matlock, a smart, older attorney who uses her underestimated status as a woman in her 70s to uncover information and win cases.

While fans expected it to be a straightforward reboot, the pilot episode hinted that it's more of a reimagination. Yes, Matty’s last name pays homage to the classic Matlock, and there’s a nod to the old-school charm, but don’t be mistaken—the CBS drama promises to surprise viewers with entirely new characters, fresh storylines, and an updated setting in a high-powered New York law firm.

While CBS plays on nostalgia by using the name and feel of the Andy Griffith starrer, it aims to deliver something fresh and unexpected, which becomes evident in the first episode itself.

'Matlock' showrunner promises to deliver 'something totally different'

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' (@cbs)

Fans raised eyebrows when the show was first announced. Who needed a reboot of the show that already had nine seasons, right? As the pilot episode busted everyone's myth, 'Matlock' showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, said, "I knew that people would see a screener and understand it was a different take, and what that specific take was. That was an interesting exercise for me, lulling the audience with all the contours of something familiar, and then revealing that we’re going to give them something totally different," quoted TVLine.

'Matlock' features Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

CBS's 'Matlock' becomes an instant hit among fans

Shortly after its premiere, fans flocked to social media to express their opinion about Bates's performance and the not-a-reboot twist. On X, one fan wrote, "Do watch it. The new Matlock is very good. Kathy Bates is her wonderful self and there is a great twist. I rarely watch network television, but I will make time for this show."

"Matlock premiere was so good let’s bump up Kathy Bates on those Emmy predictions," wrote another fan praising the 76-year-old actress.

Acknowledging the freshness of the show, one fan said, "It's definitely not the Matlock of old but it's good." "Stumbled on this Kathy Bates Matlock reboot, and we're totally hooked. It's terrific," added another fan.

'Matlock' disappoints fans over one thing

A still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)

While the early reviews from fans are positive, some are disappointed that the new show uses the Matlock name, feeling it's cashing in on the classic show's popularity. On Reddit, one fan pointed out, "It’s not even a reboot - it’s just a totally different show using (abusing?) the name to draw viewers in. I already don’t like it."

Another Reddit user, with his mixed feelings about the show, wrote, "I was excited until I read more about it. Doesn't seem to have anything in common with the original other than her name and age. This will be set in NYC and she will be low in her firm's hierarchy instead of the boss. I'll probably still give it a try, but I don't see this being a comfort show the way the original was."

"Are all remakes required to gender/race swap," said another frustrated fan. If the show had been introduced as a standalone series, without hinting at being a reboot, it could have sidestepped much of this criticism.

How to stream 'Matlock'?

"Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock, a brilliant lawyer who uses her unassuming demeanor to win cases," says the official synopsis for CBC's 'Matlock'.

The pilot episode of 'Matlock' premiered on Sunday, September 22, at 8 pm ET, on CBS. Fans will now have to wait for a little longer for subsequent episodes. 'Matlock' Episode 2 will premiere on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The remaining episodes will be aired weekly every Thursday on CBC.

Those without a cable connection can watch it on streaming platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, and Paramount+ with Showtime.

'Matlock' trailer

