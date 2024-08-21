Loved 'Time Bandits'? Here are 5 similar adventure shows to watch

The final episode of Netflix's fantasy adventure show 'Time Bandits' will be available to stream from Wednesday, August 21

Contains spoilers and speuclations for 'Time Bandits'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's about time the time-traveling adventures of Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) and the band of robbers come to an end as the finale of Apple TV+'s 'Time Bandits' made its premiere on Wednesday, August 21. From visiting the Earl of Sandwich to chilling historical figures, the adventure fantasy show has perfectly blended the time-traveling adventures with the comedic element, transporting viewers into the whimsical ride through time.

As the 'Time Bandits' concludes, it's a possibility that you will miss it. So, in that case, let's take a look at 5 adventure shows capturing the same spirit of wonder, excitement, and unexpected twists.

1. Doctor Who

'Doctor Who' follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday as they time travel through the universe (@disney+)

The fan-favorite fantasy adventure show, 'Doctor Who' has been enchanting fans for decades, and despite the introduction of numerous seasons with different protagonists, the show continues to captivate audiences. 'Doctor Who' recounts the adventures of the Doctor, a time-traveling extraterrestrial who travels to many worlds and periods via TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space).

If you like the adventures of time travel in 'Time Bandits', then 'Doctor Who' should be on your watch list as both shows combine a unique blend of science fiction and humor to create a distinct and compelling viewing experience.

2. Dark

Louis Hofmann in a still from 'Dark' (Netflix/@juliaterjung)

Amid the epidemic, when everyone was holed up in their homes, the third and final season of the Netflix series 'Dark' made sure to entertain the viewers with its intriguing plotline. The events of the show begin with the unexplained disappearance of children in the German town of Winden, which leads to the discovery of an underground tunnel system that links many historical periods.

As the story unfolds, you can see the magic emerge in front of your eyes as 'Dark' not only takes you on mind-bending time-traveling adventures but also uses science to explain how you travel between several timelines.

Although the tone of 'Dark' is serious, which is in contrast with the 'Time Bandits', this one will entertain you to the core.

3. Outlander

Netflix's 'Outlander' transports a modern woman into 18th-century Scotland for an epic romance (@netflix)

Netflix's 'Outlander' takes you on an epic journey of forbidden love and romance, making it the perfect escape from the 'Time Bandits' blues. Based on Diana Gabaldon's books, the historical fantasy drama 'Outlander', follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a married World War II nurse who is suddenly transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland.

As fate has it, Claire gets involved in the Jacobite Rebellion and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Highland warrior. As the story progresses, both lovers must overcome obstacles to remain together.

4. The Umbrella Academy

Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' follows the adventures of seven adopted superheroes siblings (@netflix)

Who better to describe the time travel adventures or rather mishaps than our very own favorite Hargreeves superheroes, whose shenanigans amused viewers for four seasons in Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy,' The show recounts the adventures of seven adopted siblings, each with distinct abilities, but, as they get older, the family dynamics deteriorate, with one attempting to avoid the other.

However, as luck would have it, the siblings reunite in the first season of 'The Umbrella Academy,' resulting in time travel adventures filled with intrigue, secrets, multiple timelines, sibling squabbling, and a lot of wonderful music.

5. Travelers

MacKenzie Porter, Reilly Dolman, Jared Abrahamson, and Nesta Cooper in a still from 'Travelers ' (@jeffweddell)

The science fiction series 'Travelers' introduces a unique concept where time travelers from the future inhabit the bodies of people in the present to prevent a catastrophic event. As the show unfolds, the intricate nature of their new lives and their mission to save humanity become increasingly evident.

'Travelers' premiered on October 17, 2016, and after three successful seasons, concluded on December 14, 2018.

