'Love Is Blind' stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka might be two sides of the same coin, and that's scary

'Love Is Blind' stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka had compatibility issues

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 saw many relationships blossom, while others withered far too early. However, there was one relationship that could easily be dubbed the worst of all: Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka. They matched in the pods, despite Hannah's initial inclination toward Leo Braudy. Interestingly, after meeting in person, Nick and Hannah checked all the boxes of a toxic relationship.

Hannah characterized herself as an independent woman, while Nick lived with his parents and lacked basic life skills. At times, Hannah belittled Nick and was extremely mean to him, leading to moments where Nick appeared patient and mature in handling her outbursts. Reflecting on her harsh moments during an interview with People, Hannah acknowledged that she had been "cruel" and "demeaning" to Nick. Yet, she defended her actions by stating that she was speaking the "truth." She added, "And that's how I felt in the moment... I don't regret it."

While Hannah's condescending behavior toward Nick is evident, other factors should also be considered. Nick didn't know how to cook and was still on his parent's phone plan. Moreover, he came across as somewhat selfish in bed, as per Hannah. His conversation with Hannah's friends, where he discussed how not flirting with another woman and taking out the garbage felt like monumental tasks for him, further highlighted their incompatibility. It seems this couple should have split long before they did.

Nick Dorka's duck drama and Hannah Jiles's list sabotage their romance (@netflix)

Are 'Love Is Blind' stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka still together?

After a rough season filled with chaotic "duck drama" for both Hannah and Nick, it wasn't hard to predict the outcome of their relationship on 'Love Is Blind'. Their relationship reached a breaking point in the latest episode of the Netflix series, as Hannah did not attend her bridal gown appointment, while Nick skipped his tuxedo fitting. Shortly after, Hannah ended her engagement with Nick, listing all the reasons why she felt he was unfit for marriage.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles have split (@netflix)

Hannah Jiles reflects on her key takeaway from 'Love Is Blind'

Speaking about her relationship disaster with Nick on 'Love Is Blind', Hannah highlighted that she has learned a lot from the experience. She expressed pride in recognizing her flaws and vowed never to repeat them in her future relationships. Hannah wishes to be kinder and more patient moving forward. Regarding her views on marriage, Hannah revealed that it can be challenging, and sometimes you just have to push through. She also emphasized how she wanted to work things through with Nick despite their struggles.

Hannah Jiles spoke about what she learned from her experience on 'Love Is Blind' (@netflix)

What is Nick Dorka up to?

After his appearance on 'Love Is Blind' and the long-awaited breakup with Hannah, Nick has returned to his duties as a realtor. While he continues to share moments from his reality TV experience on Instagram stories, Nick is also listing houses for sale on his account. He can be seen joking about his outfits from the show while vibing to Kehlani's music. Additionally, he seems to be back in his groove, frequently posting about playing basketball and golf.

'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka is back in his groove (Instagram/@nicholasdorka)

