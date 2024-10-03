'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles risked it all for Netflix's wild ride

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Hannah Jiles worked in the medical field as a Medical device salesman. However, she took the biggest risk, leaving behind her successful career to pursue love on the Netflix reality show. Unfortunately, while Hannah Jiles gained a wealth of experiences, true love ultimately eluded her.

Hannah recently made a debut on the Cameo app after she wrapped up filming a Netflix show. She now offers personalized text messages for $2.99 and custom videos for $25. Hannah entered the dating show hoping for a whirlwind romance, but the experience left her feeling traumatized. She explored connections with Nick Dorka and Leo Braudy, but both encounters were emotional train wrecks. Hannah's heart was drawn to Nick, prompting her to part ways with Leo. However, Leo wasn’t ready to let go and made the break-up anything but easy, leaving Hannah reeling and momentarily lost in the chaos of emotions. Meanwhile, her relationship with Nick was anything but smooth, with the two frequently clashing over trivial matters, turning their romance into a rollercoaster of playful bickering.

Nick Dorka's duck drama and Hannah Jiles' list sabotage their romance

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Hannah Jiles sparked jealousy during their honeymoon when Nick Dorka playfully rode a duck with another woman. This incident left Hannah furious with Nick, ultimately leading to a major feud between them.

Nick was equally disheartened when he discovered Hannah had compiled a list highlighting his flaws, labeling him as immature. This particular jab struck a nerve, proving to be a significant turn-off for him. Additionally, Hannah was seeking intimacy from Nick but he was not ready for a physical connection.

Will Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka get married?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka may not be walking down the aisle after all, as their romance continues to struggle to find its footing. Faced with a host of challenges, their connection began to unravel during the honeymoon, casting doubt on their future together.

However, the trailer for the upcoming episodes hints at a significant moment where Nick will meet Hannah's parents, promising them that he and Hannah will 'compromise' to save their relationship. However, things went downhill when he was spotted flirting with another cast member which gave ick to Hannah. She was visibly frustrated which would lead to their split.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premiered with six episodes on Netflix. Catch stirring drama in two new episodes on October, 9 on Netflix.