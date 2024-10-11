Hannah Jiles's brother Dominic ‘Cade’ defends parents over ‘sexuality’ fracas

Dominic Cade Jiles's cameo on the Netflix series made him an instant fan favorite

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dominic "Cade" Jiles is Hannah Jiles's brother from 'Love Is Blind'. He has also recently defended his parents after the public expressed their disagreement with how they reacted when they knew he was gay. This has become rather chatted about online, especially regarding the relationships between his family members.

Many viewers questioned whether Cade was actually Hannah's brother, particularly due to the perceived strain in their family dynamics surrounding his sexual orientation. Fans speculated that they might be a "perfect" Southern family that didn't accept a gay son, which was reinforced by the show's portrayal of Cade's absence from significant family events. However, Cade recently published a video addressing these concerns. He clarified that his relationship with his parents is strong and explained that he couldn’t attend a family dinner due to dog-sitting obligations. His comments contradicted the assumptions many had about his family situation.

Other fans dug deeper into the Jiles family's social media accounts and found some evidence that the parents of Cade love him and support him in being gay. They pointed out that his parents posted on social media declaring how much they loved him and accepted who he was. Cade himself was very open to talking about his sexuality, stating that the problems people saw were in their eyes, but everything was fine with his nature and he loved his father just like any other man loves their son.

Are Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka still together?

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka from 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 have had quite a complicated journey, so to see what is in store for them at this moment will be very interesting. They connected well in the pods when they got engaged and found common ground on the struggles that came from their pasts. However, when they finally met in person, Hannah felt that she was not comfortable with Nick as he bore no resemblance to what she had imagined him to be based on his earlier descriptions.

The turning point came with what became known as the "Duck Incident, where they were on a holiday in Mexico and Nick wanted to surf on the child-sized pool ducks to Hannah's amusement. This was another aspect of their communication and differences in social awareness. Then Hannah made a list of all her worries related to their relationship and put it down in an open space for Nick to read and raise his concerns over the same. The two were then able to discuss their feelings and expectations for each other.

They are seen leaving Mexico in the previews of the last episodes, but since then, there has been no confirmation. Neither Hannah nor Nick has stated any update on their respective social media regarding their relationship status, and that has fans making a guess. As of now, it still cannot be known if they are officially together or if they have decided to get married. Viewers will have to wait for final answers about in the season finale on October 23. Since the voyage was not all smooth sailing, it is left to be seen how they will fare through the hurdle that is waiting for them ahead.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles are expected to split (@netflix)

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka are all praises for each other

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 proved a couple who really love each other, as they began in the pods where they bonded over experiences and shared backgrounds. It was through this initial attraction that they could then overcome many of the subsequent challenges.

Hannah initially struggled with insecurity about Nick’s feelings when he told her he loved her. However, their open communication allowed her to seek the truth, while Nick listened and provided emotional reassurance. Both have made significant efforts to strengthen their connection, including getting to know each other’s families and spending quality time together. Ultimately, Hannah made a poignant confession: she felt she had been overwhelming for Nick.

Nick Dorka's duck drama and Hannah Jiles' list sabotage their romance (@netflix)

Catch the drama of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 unfold in two new episodes on October 16 on Netflix