'Love Is Blind' Shayne Jansen confirms romance with 'The Trust' star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Love is in the air for Shayne Jansen and Julie Theis! The 'Love Is Blind' star and 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' alum recently shared an update about their relationship status. Shayne and Julie just made their romance Instagram official for those who are wondering.

Not long ago, Shayne took to Instagram to share adorable photos with his ladylove, Julie. "Love is her," he wrote alongside the carousel of pictures. Julie also confirmed her relationship with her beau through a mushy Instagram post. In her post, Julie captioned a sweet snap of the duo with a simple "Mine." It's clear Shayne and Julie managed to keep their romance under wraps, especially since just last week, Shayne was rumored to be dating 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul. Julie addressed the rumors on her Instagram Story, writing, "If you missed it last week everyone thought @shaynejansen was dating @taylorfrankiepaul Zero respect y'all."

What happened to Shayne Jansen on 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?

Back in the day, Shayne Jansen appeared on the second season of Netflix’s dating show 'Love Is Blind'. During his time on the series, Shayne formed a connection with Natalie Lee.

At the time, the two of them seemed madly in love with each other and many thought they would leave the hit show as husband and wife. However, things took a turn the night before their wedding day when Natalie revealed that she and Shayne had a dramatic off-camera fight. Shortly after, they decided to end their romance.

'Love Is Blind' star Shayne Jansen was previously linked to 'Perfect Match' star Chloe Veitch

In addition to 'Love Is Blind', Shayne Jansen has appeared on other reality shows, including 'Perfect Match'. During his quest for love on the series, Shayne formed a connection with Chloe Veitch, known for her roles in 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 1 and 'The Circle' Season 2.

Shayne and Chloe instantly hit it off and quickly became one of the strongest pairs on the Netflix show. However, their romance faced challenges when Chloe's ex-boyfriend, Mitchell Eason, made a surprise appearance. In the end, Chloe chose to reconcile her romance with Mitchell, leaving Shayne heartbroken.

Why did 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' stars Julie Theis and Jake Chocholous split?

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' stars Julie Theis and Jake Chocholous struck a romance on the Netflix show. However, their sizzling chemistry fizzled out once the cameras stopped rolling. During a January 2024 interview with EW, Julie spilled the beans on their relationship status and said, "No, we're not together."

"We definitely would talk quite a bit, right away, outside of the house, and there were definitely elements to our relationship that were more on that romantic field. But beyond the show, there is no substance for Jake and I to have a real relationship because our beliefs are so different from each other," she further added.