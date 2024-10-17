Marissa George overlooks major red flags in 'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ramses Prashad shocked everyone when he told his fiancée, Marissa George, that he wouldn’t use protection during sex

WASHINGTON, DC: Ramses Prashad emerged as a standout contender for the title of "best man" among the group during the first eight episodes of Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind', now streaming on Netflix. If reality TV is to be believed, Ramses Prashad had all the qualities of the ideal fiancé.

We clapped when he defended Palestinians, applauded when he denounced American imperialism and war and were delighted when he stated that he doesn't want to impose rigid gender roles in his future home. In Episode 9, Ramses shocked viewers by telling his fiancée, Marissa George, that he would not use protection during intercourse. We're no strangers to men disappointing us, whether in real life or on reality TV.

Love Is Blind Season 7 star Ramses Prashad reveals the frightening reality of being blind in love (Instagram/@ramsesprashad)

Ramses Prashad hits new level of disappointment for 'Love Is Blind' viewers

Ramses continued to promote archaic notions of sex and partnership during Episodes 10 and 11 on Wednesday, October 16. We hoped Ramses would change his ways, but in addition to the birth control controversy being unresolved—it’s implied they’re sexually active, yet we don’t know if Marissa is on birth control or if Ramses conceded on the protection issue. To make matters worse, Ramses took things a step further by questioning Marissa about her lack of sex drive, even though she was feeling ill, on her period, and juggling travel to law school.

Unlocked: a new degree of disappointment. Ramses presents himself as a genuine progressive, often acting as an empathetic advocate for underrepresented voices. He even uses the term "cis" appropriately, but when it comes to using protection or respecting his partner's boundaries and physical well-being, his sense of responsibility vanishes. Condoms aren't "something guys ever have the pressure to think about," according to Ramses.

What, excuse us? He is thirty-five years old. Ramses has been living in a dream world, happily oblivious to the risk of getting anyone pregnant because his partners have always been the ones worrying about it. This explains why he’s never thought about taking responsibility for birth control himself.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couple Ramses Prashad and Marissa George confront challenges in their relationship (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' viewers not buying Ramses Prashad's progressive act anymore

We believe that his method of operation is to speak a progressive platitude because he is aware that this is what he should do, yet his actions tell a different story. It comes off as an implicit command. For example, he will claim that he doesn’t want her to use birth control if it makes her feel terrible, but then he refuses to use protection because he doesn’t want children and finds it unenjoyable. This contradiction shows he’s not genuinely okay with it.

Although he claims he doesn't want her to feel under pressure to do anything she doesn't feel comfortable doing, he expresses doubt about whether he can handle a marriage without a lot of physical intimacy. This suggests that even if she’s unwell, she should still meet his needs, or he might walk away. To avoid appearing as the villain, he is pushing her to fill in the gaps. However, his intentions remain questionable—it's essentially manipulation.

Ramses Prashad's facade crumbles in the eyes of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 viewers (@netflix)

Why Marissa George needs to run away from the altar before saying yes to 'Love Is Blind' fiance Ramses Prashad

Being in a relationship does not mean you owe someone sex; it’s hard to believe we even need to say this. ETA: It’s disheartening and upsetting to see those who think they need to “ask” their spouse or partner for permission to not be intimate. Actually, in this instance, "no" is a whole phrase. It's not about sex at all, and a half-decent partner should be well aware of that, even if you want to explain that it's because there's essential information there (such as feeling worried or ill).

It's alarming that he had a mental breakdown over her refusal to have sex with him during her cycle. Initially, we thought they were lovely together, but upon reflecting on their time in the pods, we couldn’t recall a single moment—other than his ridiculous poem—where he genuinely seemed to care for her as a person. While it’s clear he finds her attractive and wants to be with her, beyond that, we’re at a loss.

Ramses could redeem himself in the final episodes airing next week, or perhaps the editing has misrepresented him, as he suggested in a recent Instagram message. Given that he claimed that he and Marissa would "clear it up," once again placing the blame on her, we have our doubts. However, there is always hope. Even if Ramses does show much-needed development, this mindset is all too common.

In 2024, men are accustomed to women managing their reproductive health. Furthermore, it's evident that some girlfriends, spouses, and FWBs still refuse to accept their choices if they cause them any hardship, even though women should have the freedom to use any kind of birth control they choose.

What would Ramses do if Marissa lost access to birth control in two years, even if she started using it now? If Ramses is a true progressive, as he says, and if he truly wants to marry Marissa, he should be ready to defend her right to use any method she chooses, both now and in the future. This troubling scenario is not far-fetched.

At the end of Episode 11, Marissa hinted at the influence of external factors on Ramses, who seemed to be grappling with doubts. While it’s unclear whether these two will get married, the unresolved birth control issue and Ramses’s outburst regarding Marissa’s illness don’t inspire much hope.

Furthermore, it appears that he has little interest in planning their wedding. Although the answer won't be known until the 'Love is Blind' reunion, it appears like Marissa and Ramses, who are still together after the most recent season, will not be married. The final conversation they had in Episode 11 felt like a prelude to a breakup, and the trailers for the next two episodes don’t include any footage of them on their wedding day

Marissa George needs to run away from Ramses Prashad before 'Love is Blind' Season 7 finale (@netflix)

Stream Episodes 1 to 11 of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 on Netflix now.