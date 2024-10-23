'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale: Here's why one couple should have said 'no' at the altar

After multiple heartbreaking breakups, only two 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couples exchanged vows in the finale

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale viewers witnessed two weddings after intense drama and multiple heartbreaking breakups. However, one of the couple should have parted ways earlier in the show but made it to the altar and the couple is none other than, Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser. Tyler and Ashley were the perfect couple at the beginning until shocking truths about Tyler's past were exposed.

Tyler recently became embroiled in controversy, having disowned his children and hidden crucial truths from his ex-girlfriend and Ashley. This troubling revelation should have been a significant red flag for Ashley. When Tyler first mentioned that he was a sperm donor, it was an opportunity for her to reassess their relationship. Instead of stepping back, Ashley placed her trust in his half-truths, hoping for the best. Unfortunately, her faith in him would later backfire when she learned he had deleted all evidence of his scandals just before their Netflix appearance, leaving her feeling betrayed and misled. Ashely should have said no at the altar and could have avoided the controversy and backlash. While the show has showcased its share of controversial couples and disappointing finales, Season 7 stood out as the worst yet, with contestants seemingly more interested in fame than genuine connection.

'Love Is Blind' stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis got married (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' star Ashley Adionser wastes her vows on Tyler Francis

'Love Is Blind' star Ashley Adionser fully dedicated herself to the experiment with Tyler Francis, blissfully unaware of the scandal lurking in his past. Overjoyed at the prospect of marrying Tyler, she crafted heartfelt vows for him, vows that would soon feel like a bittersweet waste given the truth that lay beneath the surface.

In her vows, Ashley expressed a love she believed was both pure and fierce, calling Tyler her soulmate and envisioning a future where they could conquer anything together, as long as they had each other. Yet, while Tyler promised her unwavering loyalty, he concealed critical truths about his history, casting a shadow over their seemingly idyllic romance.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star 'Love Is Blind' star Ashley Adionser crafted heartfelt vows for Tyler Francis (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis wants to have kids with Ashley Adionser

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis, already a father of three, struggled to care for his kids and meet his child support obligations. Despite these challenges, he recently expressed a desire to welcome more children with Ashley Adionser. After their wedding ceremony, the couple engaged in a heartfelt discussion about their future during a confessional. Ashley, seemingly undeterred by Tyler's complicated past, expressed her excitement about the prospect of expanding their family.

Instead of addressing the elephant in the room, Tyler's unresolved issues regarding his children, she chose to focus on their shared vision for the future. Ashley's willingness to embrace the idea of children with Tyler showcased her hopefulness, but it also hinted at a potential oversight in not fully addressing the implications of his sperm donor scandal.

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis is already a father of three (@netflix)

