Arrival of Love Is Blind's walking red flag spells trouble for Marissa George and Ramses Prashad

Marissa George and Bohdan Olinares sparked an instant connection, bonded by their shared experiences as military veterans in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is gearing up for a dramatic twist that could disrupt the romantic hopes of its current couples. Just before their nuptials, the contestants gathered at a whimsical theme party, where laughter mingled with tension and the air buzzed with unspoken emotions.

However, the relationships faced challenges with the arrival of contestants who didn't form connections in the pods, including Marissa George's connection, Bohdan Olinares. The trailer for the upcoming episode hinted at a playful chemistry between Marissa and Bohdan, culminating in a heartfelt hug that sent ripples through the party. Marissa's fiancé, Ramses Prashad, watched in dismay as the two flirted, his heart aching with each shared laugh. As old flames reignite, the dynamics among the couples could shift dramatically, resulting in unexpected heartbreak. Bohdan has long harbored feelings for Marissa and seems to have arrived at the party with a single goal: to win her back, potentially jeopardizing her budding romance with Ramses.

The trailer for the upcoming 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 episode hinted at a playful chemistry between Marissa George and Bohdan Olinares (@netflix)

Why did Marissa George ditch Bohdan Olinares in the pods?

Marissa George and Bohdan Olinares ignited an instant spark, their shared experiences as military veterans bonding them in playful camaraderie. Both extroverts with a zest for life quickly discovered joy in each other's company. Yet, as Marissa delved deeper into her emotions, she also explored a connection with Ramses Prashad, leaving her torn between two captivating suitors.

Ultimately, after much soul-searching, Marissa recognized that her heart resonated more profoundly with Ramses. In a heartfelt decision, she chose to embrace the deeper romantic connection she felt for him, focusing on a future together.

'Love Is Blind' stars Ramses Prashad and Marissa George got engaged in the pods (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' star Bohdan Olinares accused of sexual assault

'Love Is Blind' star Bohdan Olinares has found himself in hot water as unsettling details from his past have emerged. An anonymous woman has come forward with serious allegations of sexual assault, disclosing in a social media post that she had a brief yet intense month-long fling with him

As these claims unfold, they cast a shadow over Bohdan's public persona and raise serious questions about his past. The post further revealed that their sexual encounter was rough, with the anonymous user describing it as 'assault' and claiming that at one point, she was left unable to breathe, feeling "terrified and crying."

Bohdan Olinares faces assault allegations ahead of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premiere (Instagram/@bohdango)

