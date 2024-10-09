Who is Marissa George’s mother? ‘Love Is Blind’ star’s mom targets a very specific part of Ramses Prashad’s anatomy

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George's relationship took a leap after the two met their families

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Marissa George is one of the contestants on Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind', and she has an "intimidating" mom. Her mother was featured in an episode where she met Ramses Prashad, Marissa's fiancé. She could feel the pressure as Ramses went talking to her for hours.

Things had been heating up even when Ramses put his mother-in-law's mind at ease by announcing that he didn't want her money. She shot back with a sharp warning, "If you play with my daughter, I will cut off your balls." Marissa revealed her mother's struggle when she opened up about her family to Ramses, revealing how her mother had raised four of her siblings as a single mother.

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George have clashing political thoughts

In 'Love Is Blind,' season 7, Ramses Prashad and Marissa George had conversations on politics-both having different views about the said subject. Marissa George, a Navy veteran, had always been faithful to what the military established because she was brought up within a military family. However, her opinions have changed; though she accepts whatever opportunities she got from the military, she says that its actions and operations need to be considerably criticized, especially concerning foreign affairs. It created an inner dilemma for her, relating to the moral values of her previous service.

She understands that she doesn't agree with everything the military does, but it is still a part of who she has become. On the other hand, Ramses comes from Venezuela, a country that has experienced much American interference, and therefore is more critical of the subject. He mainly criticizes the role of US forces concerning other countries and how such actions could contribute to those countries' destabilization. He thinks understanding such processes is important if someone is living in this country, especially someone who has served in this country's army. Religion becomes a point of discussion, with Marissa preferring a more open approach in the officiating of their wedding, while Ramses remains willing to discuss their religion and to what extent it should play a role in their future relationship.

Are Ramses Prashad and Marissa George still together?

So far, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7's Ramses Prashad and Marissa George are still together. Indeed, in the season, it was very clear that Ramses and Marissa were perfectly matched. The two shared personal stories to each other and even shared their very different views on military service and political beliefs.

Since leaving the show, the couple has continued to give hints about their relationship through social media, which they remain active in posting pictures and videos of the activities they are sharing. "I’ve never laid eyes on you, but I find you to be so extraordinarily beautiful,” Ramses said while proposing to Marissa.

