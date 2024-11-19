Who is Ali Larter's husband? 25 years on from ‘Varsity Blues’, siren continues to make hearts flutter in ‘Landman’

Ali Larter’s return to the spotlight with ‘Landman’ reminds fans why she’s always been a scene-stealer

Ali Larter has been making heads turn for years, whether it's as the unforgettable cheerleader in ‘Varsity Blues’ or in her latest role in ‘Landman’. The actress hasn't lost any of her charm, and fans are still captivated as ever. But behind the glowing career and public image, there's a question people have always wondered. Who is Larter married to?

Larter's personal life has remained relatively public, but for the unversed, she's married to actor and writer Hayes MacArthur for over a decade. While Larter is all set to continue giving her best performance, let's take a look at her relationship with MacArthur.

Who is Hayes MacArthur? Ali Larter has two kids with famous husband

Hayes MacArthur and Ali Larter tied the knot in 2009 (Instagram/@alilarter)

Born in Chicago, Hayes MacArthur is an actor, comedian, and writer, best known for his role opposite Rashida Jones in ‘Angie Tribeca’. MacArthur has also appeared in Netflix's ‘Merry Happy Whatever’ and made guest appearances on ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

MacArthur and Larter got engaged in December 2007 after three years of dating and tied the knot on August 1, 2009, in an intimate ceremony at MacArthur's family estate in Kennebunk, Maine. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2010, followed by a daughter in 2015. As per social media, they also have two dogs, Jackpot and Ella, rounding out their picture-perfect home life.

Ali Larter stuns in rare appearance with husband Hayes MacArthur

Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur step out for 'Landman' premiere (Instagram/@alilarter)

On Wednesday, November 13, Larter and MacArthur turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Landman’, making a rare public appearance together. The couple screamed elegance on the red carpet, with Larter stunning in a black, sequined mini-dress that highlighted her timeless style. Hayes complemented her effortlessly, looking dapper in a camel-colored suit paired with a stylish scarf.

Ali Larter looks absolutely ravishing as she walks the red carpet for 'Landman' premiere (Instagram/@alilarter)

The pair, who had their arms wrapped around each other as they smiled for the cameras, flaunted not just their fashionable looks but also their chemistry.

‘Landman’ fans say Ali Larter's ‘still a babe’

While only 2 episodes of ‘Landman’ have dropped, fans are swooning over Larter's return as Angela Norris, praising her as the ultimate show-stealer. Fans flock to X to gush over the actress, as one said, "Best part about Taylor Sheridans new show Landman, is that Ali Larter is still a total babe." Another added, "Ali Larter looks absolutely fabulous!"

A fan praising her performance tweeted, "Ali Larter in #LandmanPPlus my goodness." Calling her the reason for watching the show, one said, "Ali Larter showing up in @landmanpplus is literally the only reason I need to keep watching. The prototype hot girl returns."

