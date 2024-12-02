Who is Kayla Wallace's husband? 'Landman' star's no-s**t attitude gets major fan-props

Here's everything you need to know about 'Landman' star Kayla Wallace's husband Kevin McGarry

Kayla Wallace is winning hearts in Paramount+'s 'Landman' as Rebecca Savage, a tough, determined character in the middle of the West Texas oil boom. Known for her strong and fearless roles, Wallace has made a big impression on viewers.

But beyond her powerful on-screen presence, fans are also curious about her personal life, particularly her relationship with fellow actor Kevin McGarry, which feels straight out of a romantic movie. Here's a look at her husband and their relationship over the years.

Who is Kevin McGarry?

Kevin McGarry attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA (Getty Images)

Kevin McGarry isn’t just Kayla Wallace’s husband, he’s also a well-known actor, especially for his role as Nathan Grant in 'When Calls the Heart'. The two met on the set of the show back in 2019 and quickly hit it off. They started dating soon after and went public with their relationship in 2020. By December 2022, they were engaged, and in September 2024, they got married. McGarry has been a steady source of support for Wallace, most recently seen by her side at the 'Landman' premiere in November 2024​.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace share a love built on friendship and mutual support

Even though their characters in 'When Calls the Heart' weren’t romantically involved, Wallace and McGarry’s real-life connection grew behind the scenes. They often share glimpses of their relationship on their social media handles, from sweet moments to their shared love of music. McGarry even hinted that he sang for Wallace at their wedding, adding a personal touch to their big day. Their natural chemistry, both on and off-screen, has made them one of the most loved couples in the Hallmark world, and fans of 'Landman' are enjoying seeing Wallace thrive with McGarry’s encouragement.

What is 'Landman' about?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

'Landman' is a drama series on Paramount+ that dives into the intense world of the West Texas oil boom. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind 'Yellowstone', the show takes inspiration from the 'Boomtown' podcast by Christian Wallace. It’s set in the Permian Basin, where oil drilling is transforming not just the landscape but also the lives of everyone involved, from hardworking oil rig crews to wealthy industry leaders.

