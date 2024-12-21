Halle Berry finally reveals the truth about the infamous ‘Monster’s Ball’ scene with Billy Bob Thornton

Halle Berry won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in ‘Monster’s Ball’

Halle Berry’s role in the 2001 film 'Monster’s Ball' made history, earning her an Oscar for Best Actress, the first and only Black woman to win the award. But it wasn’t just her powerful performance that grabbed attention. The movie’s steamy and emotionally raw love scene with Billy Bob Thornton stirred controversy and sparked rumors that followed her for years.

Many people, especially within the Black community, criticized the scene and questioned Berry’s decision to take on such a bold role. Some even wondered if the intimacy between her and Thornton was real. Now, Berry is finally addressing the rumors that have been a thorn in her side for over two decades.

Halle Berry clears the air surrounding her role in 'Monster’s Ball'

A still from 'Monster's Ball' (Netflix)

Berry directly confronted the rumors surrounding the infamous scene. She said, “This has plagued Billy Bob and I since we did that movie,” she said. “There’s an urban legend that we really were f*****g, and it’s just not true,” during an October 7 appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast 'Armchair Expert'. Shepard chimed in, admitting, “I, too, have heard the rumor,” a sentiment shared by many over the years. Berry responded with her trademark humor, pointing out that Thornton was married to Angelina Jolie at the time. “I know Angie, and she ain’t signing off on that s**t,” Berry said with a laugh. “I’m a girl’s girl. I’ll do a lot of things, but I’m not going to sleep with your man.”

Monica Padman, co-host of the podcast, sympathized with Berry. “That must be so annoying, that every time you do a project… the rumors that come out are always about who you’re f*****g or who you’re dating,” Padman said. Berry agreed, sarcastically adding, “You can’t just be a good actor… You had to really be doing it.”

Why the scene in 'Monster’s Ball' has still left viewers divided

A still from 'Monster's Ball'(Netflix)

While Berry’s performance was widely praised, some in the Black community were upset about her character’s relationship with Thornton, a man who helped execute her husband earlier in the film. For these viewers, the scene felt exploitative and reduced Berry’s character, Leticia, to a sexual object. Thornton reflected on the scene in an interview with HuffPost in 2014, describing it as deeply emotional. “It felt so real… I think maybe that’s why it comes across so well on screen,” he said. Despite the backlash and lingering rumors, Berry has no regrets about taking the role, saying it was a defining moment in her career.