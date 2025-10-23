Monty's actual cause of death to a new face, 'Landman' Season 2 trailer drops major plot twist

The new clip of 'Landmine' Season 2 reveals there's more than meets the eye after intense season 1

'Landman' Season 2's latest trailer dropped a major plot twist that sheds more light on the ending of Season 1. The latest trailer shows Sam Elliot as Tommy Norris's (Billy Bob Thornton) father. The first installment also ended with the death of Monty Morris (Jon Hamm) after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Seconds into the new trailer, a startling revelation suggests that it might be more than health issues behind Morris' death.

Cami Morris (Demi Moore) digs deeper into her late husband's files and reveals how combing through every email and every file helped her understand why Morris was stressed. This scene is followed by a lawyer dropping allegations of wire fraud, insurance fraud, and even embezzlement, leading to the possibility of how Morris would be worried about being exposed. The main focus, of course, will remain on Norris and the household. The clip also focuses on Norris' son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) as he steps into his own, but the move isn't without troubles.

Earlier, Thornton weighed in on what was in store for his character in Season 2 of the hit series. "I think Tommy’s driven to make it a success, but at the same time, scared s**tless right now, to take this on, and probably does not want to do it,” Thornton revealed to The Wrap. "He does not want to take any kind of executive position. And I got a feeling, if there were a season 2 [another wink] that he’s going to drag a lot of the landmen into it."

"Since she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate,” Thornton further added. "You can know something intellectually, but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she’s going to have to deal with. I just tell her, ‘Look, some of these deals you can take, but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.'"

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads, "As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later, something’s got to break."

'Landman' Season 2 premieres Sunday, November 16 on Paramount+.