Who is Taylor Sheridan's wife? ‘Yellowstone’ creator ripped apart for casting Bella Hadid as his GF

Bella Hadid's stunning cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 has landed Taylor Sheridan under public scrutiny

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

From a skilled writer to an equally gifted equestrian, Taylor Sheridan is a man of many talents, consistently showcasing his versatility in 'Yellowstone.' However, the talented man is also not privy to criticism, and his appearance in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 has intensified backlash, with many accusing the show of glorifying toxic characters like Travis Wheatley.

While Sheridan is basking in the success of his newly launched series, 'Landman,' things are quite deteriorating for 'Yellowstone.' Married to stunning Nicole Muirbrook, Bella Hadid's cameo in the recent episode has once again landed Sheridan in the hot waters of public scrutiny.

Who is Taylor Sheridan married to?

Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook have been enjoying marital bliss since 2013 (YouTube/@thewrangles)

In contrast to his 'Yellowstone' character Travis, Sheridan has been happily married to Nicole Muirbrook since 2013. Both Sheridan and Muibrook enjoy the cowboy culture to the core and are also parents to a teenage boy, Gus, per Yahoo. The couple also reportedly owns two ranches in Texas.

After getting scouted by a representative from the modeling agency NEXT, Muirbrook kickstarted her career with modeling. Muirbrook’s has successfully featured in fashion magazines, like Vogue and Marie Claire. Muirbrook is also an accomplished competitive horse rider and is a proud member of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, as per People.

Taylor Sheridan garners backlash for Bella Hadid's 'Yellowstone' cameo

Bella Hadid in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 (Paramount)

Sheridan's appearance as Travis in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 has not been well received by viewers, with many accusing the creator of further glorifying his character at a time when the storyline is already struggling to maintain its momentum. Hadid, who is introduced as Sadie in the episode, emphasizes Sheridan's desire to portray Travis as a macho man who is good at his job, enjoys a hippie life, and has a supermodel-like girlfriend.

Furthermore, Travis's bizarre antics, including nude poker games, partying hard, and, of course, Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) revelation of how the man once saved him, only reinforce the idea that Sheridan wrote Travis to establish the character as an intriguing and prominent one, which can make its debut in Yellowstone's follow-ups too.

Fans mock Taylor Sheridan for casting Bella Hadid as his girlfriend in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13 made its debut, fans flocked to X to share their opinions about the same.

One fan wrote, "Yellowstone has turned into "The Taylor Sheridan Midlife Crisis Episodes". You sir, are no Kevin Costner. Go post your midlife crisis on TikTok like the rest of your contemporaries! Then, make Bella Hadid as your GF!" Another said, "As if Taylor Sheridan wasted one of the last episodes of this show by inserting himself so he could parade around with half-naked women. We could have had 8 more episodes of Kevin Costner instead of this bs."

One fan said, "Weird flex that Taylor Sheridan took 2 years to write these final episodes THAT CENTERS ON HIM! We don’t care about Travis. Hopefully he put his ego aside for the very last episode…so the viewers can actually see the Dutton family and not all this horse show." Another noted, "Me after finding out that Taylor Sheridan’s greed is the demise of #Yellowstone."

One fan mocked Sheridan and wrote, "Taylor Sheridan trying so hard to look cool an episode before the series finale. You’ll never be Kevin Costner, man."

