A Hollywood icon making a surprise cameo on ‘Landman’ finale has fans divided: "Hell of an..."

'Landman' concluded its first season with a bang, leaving fans divided over an unexpected star cameo.

‘Landman’ wrapped its first season with a jaw-dropping finale, leaving fans divided. The Taylor Sheridan drama, starring Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, delivered a blend of intense cartel negotiations, corporate upheaval, and an unexpected cameo that sparked a flurry of reactions online. The finale’s highlight was the arrival of Andy Garcia as Galino, the cartel leader. Tommy’s season-long feud with the local cartel led by Jimenez (Alex Meraz), reached a breaking point when the former was kidnapped and tortured.

In a shocking twist, Galino killed Jimenez and spared Tommy, setting the stage for an uneasy alliance. As per the Daily Mail, netizens flocked to social media to chime in with their two cents. A person wrote, “'Landman' my boy Andy Garcia!!!!” Another gushed, “I did not have an Andy Garcia guest star appearance on @landmanpplus on my bingo card.” In agreement, one added, “Andy Garcia showing up in the last episode was chef's kiss.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, “Andy F***ing Garcia just showed up on 'Landman' Holy s***!!”

Landman finale was awesome hope I don’t spoil it but seeing Andy Garcia at the end was fantastic and now I badly want a season 2 pic.twitter.com/2YkLRysEsb — darf (@gameforce514) January 14, 2025

A netizen also opined, “#LandmanPPlus oh my god...I said some swear words in this last episode. Hell of an episode with Andy Garcia. Heart pounding episode. Come back next season!!” Another remarked, “Taylor Sheridan doesn’t miss— he’s created another incredible series, with an amazing cast. A few of the characters had to grow on me a little bit lol, but this is a REALLY good series. Hope season 2 is on the way!” While some fans celebrated the finale’s twists, others were critical of its pacing and plot decisions. A person stated, “I don't know why I am watching. I think it's one of those where you just want to see how it ends, but I don't feel like this show...The idea was great, but the actual storyline was not so much. Solid 5/6 out of 10.”

Reflecting on the finale, Thornton hinted at the complexity of Tommy and Galino’s future relationship. He revealed, “Tommy’s dealing with someone now who is really smart. The other guys were hired to work for him, but now Tommy’s talking to the man himself. There are advantages and disadvantages to that...What’s the saying? Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Tommy figures if he semi-befriends this guy, maybe they can actually work this out.” Another prominent moment was the demise of Jon Hamm’s character, Monty Miller. The oil titan succumbed to his fifth heart attack, leaving a power vacuum at M Tex. His death highlighted the series’ themes of greed and the toll of high-stakes work. Hamm confirmed his departure, saying, "You don't come back from that…He's no longer with us."

(L-R) Paulina Chávez, Michelle Randolph, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Ali Larter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s 'Landman'. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Although Paramount Plus has not officially renewed 'Landman', the setup for a second season is evident. As per USA Today, with Tommy now the president of M Tex and facing a precarious partnership with Galino, the stakes are higher than ever. Meanwhile, Camil Miller’s ascent and the fallout from Monty’s death promise rich storylines. Hamm also teased the rise of Demi Moore’s character, Cami Miller, as she steps into a larger role in future seasons. Hamm remarked, "It's pretty cool that Taylor said to (Moore), 'Trust me, I'm going to take care of you. This will be worth your while.' To say the least…Cami's got so much room to grow and show who she really is. It's going to be fascinating to watch…Demi's having this resurgence in her own right…I'm super happy for her."