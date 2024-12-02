REALITY TV
TV
MOVIES
MUSIC
CELEBRITY
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accuracy & Fairness Corrections & Clarifications Ethics Code Your Ad Choices
© MEAWW All rights reserved
MEAWW.COM / ENTERTAINMENT / TV

'Landman' Episode 4 Soundtrack: From 'Roll With It' to 'I Blame The Bar', here's the full list

Here's the full list of songs that are featured in 'Landman' Episode 4 titled, 'The Sting of Second Chances'
PUBLISHED 55 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)
A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone' has been a game-changer for independent country artists. By featuring their music, the series brought these performers exposure to a massive audience and a significant financial boost. For many, it became a gateway to discovering new favorite artists.

As 'Yellowstone' nears its end, Sheridan’s new Paramount+ series, 'Landman', looks to continue this legacy. With Andrea von Foerster returning as music supervisor, the show promises even more songs per episode. A running list of featured tracks will help fans find the music that resonates with them. Here;s all the tracks that were featured in Episode 4 titled, 'The Sting of Second Chances'.

Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 4

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)
A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

Tom Hillock – 'Roll With It'

Kaitlin Butts – 'How Lucky Am I'

Turnpike Troubadours – 'Gin, Smoke, Lies'

Turnpike Troubadours – 'Wrecked'

Turnpike Troubadours – 'Empty As a Drum'

Ella Langley – 'I Blame The Bar'

When an how to watch 'Landman' Episode 5?

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley (L) alongside Angela, played by Ali Larter in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)
Michelle Randolph as Ainsley (L) alongside Angela, played by Ali Larter in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)

To catch 'Landman' Episode 5, tune in to Paramount+. New episodes are released weekly, typically dropping on Sunday, December 8. Subscribers can stream the episode anytime after its release. If you’re not already subscribed, Paramount+ offers various plans, including a free trial for new users, making it easy to stay up to date with the series. The base price of Paramount + will cost $4.99 a month a dollar less than the current CBS All Access package with commercials. The full Paramount Plus Premium tier with no ads will be $9.99 a month. However, it is important to note that the $5 monthly Paramount plus plan will include live sports including NFL games but will exclude local CBS stations. In June, the previous $5.99 monthly plan will be discontinued but Viacom CBS has said existing subscribers will not be affected unless they cancel and resubscribe after the new Paramount+ plan is introduced.

POPULAR ON MEAWW
MORE ON MEAWW