'Landman': Angela’s fiesty return might be the boost Tommy needs for the battle ahead

Here's everything you need to know about Angela before moving on to 'Landman' Episode 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman' Episode 3 and speculations for Episode 4

'Landman' Episode 3 titled, 'Hell Has a Front Yard' brings an emotionally charged twist as Angela, Tommy’s ex-wife, makes her first in-person appearance in Midland. Her unexpected arrival shakes up Tommy’s already chaotic life as she brings drama wherever she goes.

Between Angela’s antics at the country club and Monty’s legal crisis, Tommy is left struggling to manage the family chaos and high-stakes problems at work. The episode sets the stage for tough choices ahead, and here's a preview of what to expect in 'Landman' Episode 4.

Angela's unexpected arrival shakes things up in 'Landman' Episode 3

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Angela wastes no time causing trouble. She insists on a day at the country club, all on Monty’s dime, and her margarita-fueled fun quickly gets out of hand. Tommy struggles to keep her in check while trying to make sure Monty’s membership isn’t revoked. Meanwhile, Angela gives their daughter Ainsley advice on getting over her ex, but her reckless behavior overshadows the bonding moment. Things get worse when Tommy finds Angela and Ainsley passed out by the pool. After waking Angela with a splash in the pool, he drives them home. Back at his house, Angela tries to seduce Tommy and admits she wants to get back together. But the moment falls apart when Tommy tells her Ainsley wants to move in with him. Angela’s heartbreak over facing life alone bubbles to the surface, leaving her angry and vulnerable.

What to expect in 'Landman' Episode 4?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

'Landman' Episode 4 is likely to dig deeper into the fallout from Angela’s arrival and Tommy’s already strained life. Angela’s emotional outburst and confession may push Tommy to confront their shared history, especially as he tries to handle her unpredictability along with Ainsley’s request to live with him. On the professional front, Monty’s legal troubles will likely escalate, putting more pressure on Tommy to secure Rebecca’s cooperation while maintaining his own integrity. With family ties fraying and workplace tensions boiling, 'Landman' Episode 4 might test Tommy’s limits like we've never seen before, forcing him to make tough decisions that could redefine his priorities, and shape the show.

When and where to watch 'Landman' Episode 4?

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

'Landman' Episode 4 will be available to stream on Sunday, December 1 on Paramount+. In the US, Paramount Plus has a $6/month Essential plan (ad-supported) and a $12/month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, featuring Showtime content, the ability to download titles, and local live CBS station access.