Jonathon Johnson and Rachel Recchia address 'Bachelor in Paradise’ casting rumors in new video

Jonathon Johnson previously appeared on Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette'

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is revealing her picks for the upcoming season of ABC's dating show 'Bachelor in Paradise'! On Thursday, December 12, 2024, Katie, made an appearance at Jenn Tran's birthday party. During Jenn's birthday bash, the reality TV star uploaded a video of Jonathon Johnson and Rachel Recchia on her Instagram Story. She shared a question alongside the video which said, "These two in BIP."

In the video, Katie playfully teases Jonathon and Rachel by calling them "The Paradise couple." In her response, Rachel said, "No." Soon after, Katie told Rachel, "Do it. We want Rachel back in Paradise. For Jonathan no, Rachel is too good. She is too good." Soon after, Jonathan echoed the same sentiments by saying, "There is no wonder." He wrapped up the chat by giving a flying kiss to Rachel.

During the 'Men Tell: All' episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jonathon received an invitation to join the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.He accepted the offer on the spot, and now fans will be seeing him back on their television screens very soon. On the other hand, when we talk about Rachel, she doesn't seem interested in getting back on a dating program.

Jonathon Johnson to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 (Instagram/@thekatiethurston)

When will 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 air?

At the time of writing, the exact release date for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 has not been revealed by the network. However, the upcoming season is expected to air in 2025.

In August 2024, Jonathan Johnson was announced as the first contestant of 'BIP' Season 10. He then shared his thoughts on getting on board for the spin-off series. “I’m really just hoping that I can apply what I learned from Bachelorette to Paradise, that ability to validate my own feelings and come to conclusions quicker,” he told Insider.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Jonathon Johnson is ready for 'BIP' (Instagram/@jiggity.jon)

What happened to Jonathon Johnson on 'The Bachelorette'?

Jonathon Johnson was one of the contestants who appeared on Jenn Tran's season of 'The Bachelorette' which premiered in July 2024. He was eliminated in the ninth episode of the popular reality show.

Jonathon's journey on the show ended just before the finale. While he and Jenn shared a strong connection, Jenn felt there was a lack of spark between them, leading her to send him home.

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathan Johnson with Jenn Tran (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Why did Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco split?

Rachel Recchia was first introduced to the viewers during Season 26 of 'The Bachelor,' where she finished as a runner-up. In March 2022, Rachel and Gabby Windey were announced as the joint Bachelorettes for Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette.'

During her time on 'The Bachelorette', Rachel got engaged to Tino Franco but the pair called it quits after he cheated on her. Later, Rachel appeared on Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise', but she decided to leave the show in the fourth week.