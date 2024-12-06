'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson sparks dating rumors after Disneyland outing

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson was spotted at Disneyland with influencer Adelia Clark

Jonathon Johnson, known for his memorable appearance on 'The Bachelorette' during Jenn Tran's season, seems to be stepping back into the dating scene. While it's unclear if the 28-year-old reality TV star is romantically involved with anyone, his recent outing might provide some clues.

On Thursday, December 5, Jonathon was spotted at Disneyland with influencer Adelia Clark. A Reddit user shared photos of the duo standing in line, seemingly engrossed in conversation as they waited to enter the amusement park.

For the outing, Jonathon kept it casual in a gray cropped sweatshirt paired with classic blue jeans. Adelia also opted for a laid-back look, wearing a black jacket, and jeans, and carrying a brown handbag.

Although nothing has been confirmed by either party, their Disneyland trip has sparked speculation about a potential romance. After all, Disneyland isn’t usually a destination for just friends. Could this be the start of a new relationship? Only time will tell.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Jonathon Johnson spotted with an influencer at Disneyland (ABC/JohnFleenor)

Are Jenn Tran And Jonathon Johnson dating?

After 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 wrapped up, Jenn and Jonathon were frequently spotted together, sparking romance rumors. Whether it was creating TikToks or attending red-carpet events, the duo often fueled speculation about their relationship.

Their TikToks included fun clips like reviewing Taco Bell items and acting out iconic Kardashian scenes, while they also made a joint appearance at a People event on September 13. Despite the buzz, it seems the two were never romantically involved and were simply good friends.

Jonathon Johnson was eliminated on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 during the rose ceremony (YouTube/Bachelor Nation)

Jonathon Johnson will appear in 'Bachelor in Paradise'

During an August interview with TV Insider, Jonathon teased his potential return in the next season of 'Bachelor in Paradise', likely set to air in 2025. Reflecting on his next steps, he expressed a desire to avoid repeating past mistakes and focus on personal growth.

"I’m really just hoping that I can apply what I learned from Bachelorette to Paradise, that ability to validate my own feelings and come to conclusions quicker," he shared. Jonathon added, "If I like somebody, I’m gonna let them know. If I love somebody, they and anybody else that’s watching is gonna know. It’s not gonna be hidden. It’s not gonna be too late."

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jonathon Johnson with Jenn Tran (ABC/JohnFleenor)

Jonathon Johnson opens up about his 'The Bachelorette' experience

Reflecting on his elimination from 'The Bachelorette', Jonathon shared, "I think watching the episode back gave me all the closure I needed." He also opened up about why he and Jenn didn’t end up together, explaining, "When it was final three, you had Jenn in love with Marcus, Devin in love with Jenn, and then her and I are in this weird, like, we could be in love, we might not be in love limbo."