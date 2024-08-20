5 reasons Jenn Tran should pick Jonathon Johnson

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson confesses he's falling in love with Jenn Tran during Hometown date

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: In the seventh episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran had Hometown dates with her final four contestants. We think Jonathon Johnson should be her final choice, as he places great importance on his family's approval and appears to be very close to his mother. In the episode, Jenn wondered if Jonathan could express his feelings for her. After playing lacrosse, Jonathon mentioned he could "see something" between them but was hesitant to use the word "love" prematurely. This didn't comfort Jenn, who expressed concern about Jonathon's reluctance to fully embrace his feelings. Lisa advised Jonathan to be more open with Jenn, saying he wouldn't know the relationship's potential unless he fully expressed himself.

Jenn confided in Jonathon’s mom, Lisa, about her doubts, admitting it was hard to understand her feelings for Jonathon since he seemed to hold back. Lisa asked Jenn if she saw Jonathan as a real option, to which Jenn affirmed she wouldn't be there if she didn't. Jonathon wanted to seek clarity from his family before fully committing to Jenn. His sister-in-law reassured both of them, suggesting their relationship could be genuine, as she and Jonathan's sister Zach had quickly fallen in love and been married for four years. She believed that if it's the right person, timing is irrelevant. This conversation gave Jonathon the clarity he needed. He told Jenn he was "100%" on his way to falling for her. Jenn asked for more clarity, and Jonathon openly admitted he was falling for her. Jenn reciprocated, saying she was also falling for him.

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson focuses on Jenn Tran and remains unfazed by drama

Jonathon is very considerate towards Jenn Tran. In Episode 4 of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, he arranged a lacrosse game for them, a sport they both played in college and made an effort to ask about her day during the game.

Jonathon's lighthearted approach is a fresh breath of air compared to the other men. Although he was irritated by Sam Nejad's overconfidence during a rugby group date, Jonathon didn't let it affect his relationship with Jenn. He handled the situation with maturity and moved forward.

Jonathon has demonstrated his commitment to impressing Jenn through various gestures, from a memorable limo entrance costume to winning a male stripper revue group date and even conquering his fear of heights during a helicopter ride on their one-on-one date. Jonathon is laid-back yet adventurous, which helps him enjoy himself and stay relaxed.

'The Bachelorette' stars Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran connect with each other

During their one-on-one dinner date, Jonathon Johnson shared his history with Jenn, revealing his past relationship and family background. He described how he quickly fell for a girl and dated her for two years, even considering engagement. However, she faced significant challenges and began to "self-medicate" with alcohol.

When Jonathon confronted her about her drinking, she accused him of being "abusive, controlling, and manipulative," accusations that still troubled him. The sudden end of that relationship deeply hurt him.

Jenn empathized, sharing that she understood because she had a toxic ex-boyfriend who frequently gaslit her, acknowledging the emotional toll it takes. Jonathon also spoke about being raised by a single mother who supported three children, and how he worked hard to bring happiness to his family.

'The Bachelorette' stars Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran both love traveling

'The Bachelorette' stars Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran share a mutual passion for exploring new destinations and traveling the world. Jenn has a deep passion for reading, paddleboarding, and seizing every opportunity to travel. Whenever she has the chance, she immerses herself in these activities.

Jonathon is enthusiastic about traveling, and Jenn should prepare herself to accumulate plenty of frequent flyer miles. Jonathan describes himself as "well-traveled, spontaneous, and thrilled at the prospect of exploring the globe with Jenn." Together, they could form a dynamic travel couple, exploring breathtaking destinations and sharing incredible experiences around the world.

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson is confident, calls himself a 'medium king'

Jonathon Johnson, has garnered attention for being a self-described romantic and coining the term 'medium king'. Recently, he posted a captivating photo of himself and wrote, "Creating a new category of kings called 'medium kings'."

As he elaborated on this unique title, Jonathan explained, "We don’t have the personality of short kings or the sex appeal of tall ones, we're just looking for girls that appreciate mid personality and average height!"

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Jonathon Johnson is 'very romantic'

Jonathon and Jenn are an ideal couple, primarily because Jonathon expressed his desire for a "rom-com love," which aligns perfectly with Jenn's own search for a unique and special kind of romance.

Jonathon is incredibly considerate and consistently prioritizes Jenn's happiness and well-being above his own. However, their relationship isn't just built on light-hearted moments and romantic gestures, they share a profound connection that stems from their ability to understand and empathize with each other's challenging past experiences.

This deeper bond strengthens their relationship in ways that go beyond surface-level attraction. Given all these factors, Jenn should wholeheartedly choose Jonathon, move forward with an engagement, and embark on a journey toward a blissful and fulfilling life together.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.