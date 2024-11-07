Jonathan Rone drops a bombshell about his dating life during 'The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All'

Jonathan Rone gave his relationship status update while conversing with Joan Vassos and his fellow castmates

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Just as fans began to campaign to make Jonathan Rone the next Golden Bachelor, he disclosed that he has a special someone in his life, causing hearts to shatter across the country. On November 6, Jonathan gave an update on his relationship status while speaking with his former co-star Joan Vassos and his other cast members during the 'Men Tell All' episode of the show.

He began by expressing gratitude to Joan for making his time on the show so pleasurable. After their separation, he doesn't have any animosity toward her. Then he revealed his dating life in a shocking way.

“I just want to give an update on this journey, that I met someone, and the most important thing about that is that I’m happy,” he said to everyone.

Many people would like to learn more about his connection, even though everyone is so pleased with him. Jonathan disclosed no more information on the identity of his mystery girlfriend.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone (Instagram/@jonathan.m.rone)

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone opens up about his past dating experience

Jonathan recently featured on Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile's 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast. Before appearing on the show, he talked about his dating experiences.

Jonathan remarked, "Living in Oakland, Iowa, in a town of about 1,500 people, there’s no one in my dating pool. So I had to reach out to social media to see if I could connect with someone."

He clarified that there was a significant "distance factor" in his previous relationship. “My last relationship lasted about a year, and I met a girl online,” he stated.

“She was from Norway, and I was pretty impulsive, and I ended up flying over to Norway to meet her. And she flew to the States and met me here a couple times, and so it was a good relationship, but it was difficult because that’s quite a distance. It’s like over 4,000 miles away and a lot of things to consider.”

“It became more of a fantasy that I was involved in, and it took me out of my reality; it took me out of my present day, my responsibilities of doing things for my kids, for my job, things like that. And so the dating life has been kind of hit or miss,” he described.

“There’s always been a distance issue with me, but you know I’ve never given up on it, though.”

Jonathan Rone is a fan-favorite among 'The Golden Bachelorette' viewers

One of the more notable 'The Golden Bachelorette' competitors is Jonathan. He is intelligent, and attractive, and has a reassuring aura that makes Joan feel secure.

During the horseback riding date, Jonathan gave viewers a look into his background, which piqued their interest in finding out more. His alter persona, Sergeant Sexy, shows that he isn't scared to push himself while enjoying some carefree fun.

In order to build rapport, Jonathan came up with innovative methods. He even managed to convince Joan to give him the prom group date rose. He is the kind of Bachelor that viewers would want to see more of each week.

ABC should rope in Jonathon Rone if things don't work out in his current relationship

The ABC network has pledged to include more inclusive and diverse franchise leaders. Due to his uplifting genuineness, which communicates accessibility to both new viewers and devoted followers, in the event that his current romantic situation doesn't work out, Jonathan is the ideal candidate to provide much-needed representation.

Although his calm and pleasant demeanor would facilitate a productive working relationship with the network, there have never been any concerns that he is a producer plant. If Jonathan were chosen as the next Golden Bachelor, the network would be smart to emphasize his sincere vulnerability as a partner and his compassionate demeanor as a father.

Despite his kind disposition, he nevertheless has a slight edge and looks fantastic bare-chested—qualities that producers appear to want when evaluating ratings. Furthermore, he is untarnished by unfavorable assumptions or past controversies, which would make him a great choice to carry on Gerry Turner's legacy next season.

Joan departed her initial season during week three before being cast as 'The Golden Bachelorette', even though it is more typical for these series to employ the runner-up as the next main star. Therefore, Jonathan remains a viable and potential contender to entice us to watch next season, even though he left before hometown dates.

Official casting has not yet been confirmed.

