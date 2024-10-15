'RHONJ' feud leads Melissa and Joe Gorga to branch out with new partner

Melissa and Joe Gorga have teamed up with Teresa's arch-nemeses John and Rachel Fuda for a business venture

FRANKLIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Melissa Gorga appears to have taken her reality TV feud with Teresa Giudice beyond the screen. The 45-year-old, along with her husband Joe Gorga, has teamed up with Teresa's arch-nemeses John and Rachel Fuda for an exciting new business venture called Glam Studios. Located in Norwood, New Jersey, the Gorgas and Fudas offer passionate entrepreneurs the opportunity to rent studio space so that their clients can have a unique experience.

Interestingly, this move comes amid ongoing bad blood between Bravo wives Melissa and Teresa. Their feud ignited 13 years ago in 'RHONJ' Season 3 when Teresa's brother Joe called her "garbage," triggering a heated argument between him and Teresa’s then-husband, Joe Giudice. This confrontation led to the long-standing narrative that Melissa stole Joe away from his sister, Teresa. The drama escalated with Teresa labeling Melissa a "gold digger," claiming she married Joe for his money. However, it's not just the Gorgas who have turned cold toward Teresa after significant disputes. The Fudas also share a tumultuous history with the Bravo star. Teresa infamously referred to John as the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” at Jennifer Fessler’s surprise birthday party, setting the stage for their ongoing rivalry. Overall, it seems that the Gorgas and Fudas have come together amid the chaos, forming a united front against Teresa.

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Melissa Gorga has teamed up with Teresa's arch-nemeses John and Rachel Fuda (Instagram/@melissagorga)

1. John Fuda and Rachel Fuda consider exiting 'RHONJ' if Teresa Giudice returns

Amid the ongoing drama between the Fudas and Teresa, it seems the couple is considering walking away from 'RHONJ' if she returns. Well, it hasn't been confirmed whether Rachel will be asked back for another season. However, they are expecting a child, which could provide an intriguing storyline for the Bravo series. This increases the likelihood of their return. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about Teresa's comeback for yet another season of chaos and drama.

However, the Fudas have expressed their displeasure at the idea of sharing the screen with a "toxic circle." John mentioned that he is open to returning for another season, but added, "You’re not going to do something where it continues to affect you in your career and stuff like that if it’s toxic." His comments suggest that he might walk away if the drama becomes overwhelming.

John Fuda and Rachel Fuda are considering walking away from 'RHONJ' if Teresa Giudice returns (Instagram/@johnfuda_)

2. Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice must fix their rivalries to save their TV career

Despite their longstanding rivalry, it seems that Melissa and Teresa might consider putting their differences aside to save their TV career. An insider revealed to Life&Style that the Bravo stars could be looking to resolve their feuds to prevent 'RHONJ' from facing a franchise wrap-up. The show's future appears to be at risk due to declining ratings.

The producers are now in desperate need of drama to keep the series alive, which is only possible through the show's most popular faces, Melissa and Teresa, can provide. "This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business," the insider disclosed. "If Teresa and Melissa don’t bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down."

Melissa and Teresa might consider putting their differences aside to save their TV career (@bravotv)

3. Here's why Rachel Fuda claims Teresa Giudice ruined 'RHONJ'

During an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Rachel shared her ability to spot fake friendships with ease. She emphasized that her circle is built on genuine connections, contrasting this with the “manufactured relationships” of some cast members, including Teresa. Rachel didn’t hold back, asserting that this artificial bonding is the show’s biggest problem. “You watch the other room and it’s like, ‘OK, Teresa, what’s the narrative now? What are we going to say? What do we have to prove now?’ It’s just very manufactured now, in my opinion. … I think that’s the biggest problem,” she explained. She further stated that 'RHONJ' is “lacking authenticity in its relationships and friendships,” which has tarnished the show.