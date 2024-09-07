‘Star Trek: Picard’ vet joins Marvel’s new ‘Vision’ series as assassin character

A seasoned actor joins the cast of Marvel's 'Vision', a highly anticipated spin-off of 'WandaVision'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Todd Stashwick, who made waves as Captain Liam Shaw in 'Star Trek: Picard', is now stepping into the Marvel universe. He is a confirmed cast member of Marvel's upcoming 'Vision' series, also starring Paul Bettany and James Spader, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series making buzz ever since it was announced marks the epic reunion of Stashwick and Terry Matalas, showrunner of 'Picard'. Matalas reportedly joined the project as an executive producer by Variety in May 2024.

Who's playing who in Marvel's 'Vision'?

Todd Stashwick to play an assassin in Marvel's 'Vision' (Instagram/@tstashwick)

In the 'Vision' series, Stashwick will play “an assassin who is on the trail of the android and the technology he possesses," says a TV Line report.

If you're a Marvel fan, you would remember Paul Bettany appearing as Vision, the android who fell in love with Scarlet Witch and was tragically destroyed by Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Vision reappeared in Disney+'s 2021 release 'WandaVision', first through magic and then as a white, rebuilt version of himself.

Meanwhile, James Spader will be returning as Ultron. To refresh your memory, Ultron was Iron Man's creation gone wrong. Tony Stark's Iron Man created him to act as a defence program but instead turned against humanity, as seen in the 2015 movie 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

What is Marvel's 'Vision' all about?

Paul Bettany in 'WandaVision' (@disney+)

The highly anticipated series will revolve around Vision’s journey to find a new purpose in life. Stashwick's character of an assassin will be hunting him down for the technology he holds.

For all we know, it will be an exciting third chapter in what started with 'WandaVision' and will continue with 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos', another Marvel series set to premiere on Disney+ on September 18, 2024.

When will Marvel's 'Vision' release?

Paul Bettany in 'WandaVision' (@disney+)

The filming of 'Vision', also referred to as 'Vision Quest' is scheduled to begin in England in early 2025. Though an exact release date hasn't been announced, the series is likely to arrive in 2026, exclusively on Disney+.

Meanwhile, fans can rewatch 'WandaVision', already streaming on Disney+, and add its spin-off 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' to this year's watchlist.