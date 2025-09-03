Tom Cruise's groundbreaking movie where he literally goes to space gets disappointing update from director

Tom Cruise’s ambitious space thriller with Doug Liman was announced in 2020 as a history-making film shot in outer space

Those awaiting Tom Cruise’s space outing will have to wait a few more years. Director Doug Liman, who first made the announcement in 2020 with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ icon, recently shed light on his plans for the collaborative movie with SpaceX, and why it is nowhere close to even entering production. Talking to Deadline, while promoting his XR thriller ‘Asteroid,’ at the highly acclaimed Venice Film Festival, the filmmaker revealed that the production window for the mystery space movie has not been set yet. Liman further stressed how he and Cruise have been busy with their separate projects since the time they announced the space outing.

Liman said, "I’ve just finished this [Asteroid] so I’m now processing what next and what I learned, part of it will be how the audience reacts to it. You’d rather I give you more concrete answers but you’re getting me totally raw… I don’t know where it leaves me," further adding, "I know I want to do more in space… I am more excited about this idea of characters who have no business of going into space after making this. In the way, I was excited after The Bourne Identity."

Talking about his dream project, the ‘Fair Game’ filmmaker added that he does not simply wish to make a movie that will be remembered for an outing shot in space, but to make it a classic worth talking over. "I’m more excited about going to space, not less… but our goal is too make something great. A lot of people are trying to do gimmicky things like, ‘Oh, it’s in space’. I’m not interested in doing something that’s just a promotional gimmick," Liman mentioned.

"I want to make a film that people watch in a hundred years when maybe there’s hundreds of movies shot in outer space and there’s nothing special about it being in outer space," he reflected. Continuing further, Liman said, "If I ever shoot a movie in outer space, the question will be what could I do that you couldn’t do on earth that makes for a great piece of entertainment, that’s better than if you didn’t do it it space." In case the untitled project pans out, it would be a third collaboration between Cruise and Liman.

Previously, they came together for the 2014 science fiction movie, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, and the 2017 outing, ‘American Made.’ ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ also starred Emily Blunt alongside Cruise. Cruise was recently seen in the final entry of his spy movie, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’ Joining him in his action adventure film were Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Hanna Waddingham, Ving Rhames, as well as Simon Pegg. The ‘Days of Thunder’ actor will be next seen in an untitled movie by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.