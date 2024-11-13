'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' trailer: If you thought Tom Cruise had reached his limit...think again!

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' might be Ethan Hunt's final adventure after 7 blockbuster hits

Paramount just released the first trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', giving fans a thrilling preview of what might be Ethan Hunt’s last mission. After the dramatic events of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Ethan and his team, including some new faces, are on a chase to stop a rogue AI called The Entity before it can take control of humanity. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Angela Bassett’s return as Erika Sloane and teases a heart-pounding scene where Ethan gets caught in a wild aerial chase.

Since the first 'Mission: Impossible' movie in 1996, each new installment has pushed action scenes to the next level, keeping fans hooked with daring stunts and unforgettable moments. Over the years, we’ve seen everything from high-speed chases to dizzying leaps off skyscrapers. Now, with 'The Final Reckoning', fans are eagerly counting down to 2025, when the story of Ethan Hunt and his race against The Entity will finally reach its epic conclusion. On that note, here's everything you need to know about 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'.

What is 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' about?

A still from 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' (Paramount Pictures)

While there’s no official plot summary yet, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' will almost certainly pick up where Dead Reckoning left off, with Ethan Hunt continuing his hunt for The Entity. Even as governments and powerful groups try to stop him, Ethan is determined to keep going, and he’s likely also looking to get revenge on Gabriel, who has taken the lives of two people close to him. This promises to be an epic finale, with Ethan teaming up with old friends and maybe facing some new enemies along the way.

Originally, this movie was going to be called 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two', but the title was later changed. The new name, 'The Final Reckoning', has fans wondering if this really will be Ethan Hunt’s last mission. Only time will tell if this is the end of the line for Ethan.

Who stars in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'?

A still from 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' (Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', with his team, including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames—joining him to take down The Entity. Key villains also return, like Esai Morales as Gabriel and Vanessa Kirby as The White Queen, along with potential allies from Dead Reckoning, like Pom Klementieff's Paris.

The cast also sees Angela Bassett reprise her role as Erika Sloane, now the US President, and newcomers like Nick Offerman, Holt McCallany, and Hannah Waddingham, who recently shared a bit about her role, hinting that she plays a “powerful” and “functional” character. She also described her thrilling experience filming with Cruise, including a scene in an Osprey helicopter, landing on a moving Navy vessel filled with thousands of crew members, as reported by Collider.

When and where to watch 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'?

A still from 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' (Paramount Pictures)

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 25, 2025, the same day as Disney’s live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' remake. The movie has faced several delays, originally scheduled for release in August 2022, then November 2022, July 2023, and June 2024.

The first two delays were due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the release of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' as well. The latest delay happened because filming was paused during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' trailer

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 25, 2025