‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set photos reveal return of a major Avenger

Mark Ruffalo's The Hulk is expected one of the major characters in the Tom Holland-starrer

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will now see the return of a major Avenger. Each of the three Tom Holland-starrers had a major Avengers character in the trilogy. Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man in 'Homecoming', Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill in 'Far From Home', and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in 'No Way Home'. The fourth installment sees Mark Ruffalo return as Bruce Banner, as revealed in the set photos from the film's shooting.

Earlier, reports emerged that Ruffalo's character was seen on the sets of 'Brand New Day' and was spotted wearing a green coat alongside other crew members. This comes on the back of THR reporting that the star was in talks with Marvel Studios to join the film. On his part, Ruffalo offered a more ambigous response about his appearance in the film. According to ET Online, "I don't know, I’m still waiting to hear,' the 'The Avengers' actor said. "I haven't read a script yet. Well, if it does happen, it would be [Laughs] incredible. I grew up with this, and it's changed my life in the best ways. Each time, it's a new director, a new world, and it's so exciting. There's nothing else like it. A TV show doesn't change its world from one director to the next, and that's what is exciting."

EXCLUSIVE!!!!



Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk seen on Spider-Man Brand New Day! pic.twitter.com/Nt5BBflkOr — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 20, 2025

At the time of writing, there are no specifics on the plot of 'Brand New Day' and the story is still kept under wraps. Ruffalo's speculated apperance also marks his return to the MCU after 2021's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' when he popped up in the post-credit scene. The cast also sees other MCU players with Jon Bernthal's Punisher making his maiden movie debut. Michael Mando's Mac Gargan/Scorpion will reprise his role as an antagonist in the flick. Also in the mix is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink who was spotted on the sets. Sink was seen in a green and black hoodie with Holland also in the frame. 'Brand New Day' will also be the second film of the Multiverse saga 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars.'

EXCLUSIVE!



Sadie Sink seen on Spider-Man Fipm Set for the FIRST TIME! pic.twitter.com/bpIfe2sUBY — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 19, 2025

After mixed success from their last few projects, Marvel Studios will hope to make a major splash with 'Brand New Day'. With the trilogy becoming blockbuster hits and commercial successes, expectations are high on Holland's next movie as the web slinger.